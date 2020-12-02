Readings From LoVerne Brown – OB’s Poet – Online Sat., Dec.5 – By Ocean Beach Library

LoVerne Brown- Online Meeting and Book- “Garment for a Long Journey Poems”

Please join the Ocean Beach Library for a very special celebration of OB’s own Loverne Brown. This will be an online event with readings from “Garment for a Long Journey.” You can find more information, including the Zoom link to this free event, from the OB Library online calendar.

A NEW Book release of Collected Poems by Ocean Beach and San Diego’s poet, LoVerne Brown. To read select poems from Garment for a Long Journey: The Collected Poems of LoVerne Brown, ordering and information, go to: lovernebrown.com

OBHS board member Jonnie Wilson recently published a collection of poems Garment for a Long Journey: The Collected Poems by her mother LoVerne Brown, who lived and wrote in Ocean Beach for 50 years (1912-2000).

The majority of the poems in this book date to those years, during which she lived in the San Diego neighborhood of Ocean Beach, close to the Pacific Ocean, a frequent inspiration for her verse.

More at: O.B. Rag article written when OBHS celebrated LoVerne’s 100th birthday in 2012: https://obrag.org/2012/07/a-poem-by-loverne-brown-episode-in-a-continuing-series/

Online Sat., Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 pm

Register here