A Second Visit to Soi-OB Thai Street Food

Restaurant Review

Soi-OB Thai Street Food

1916 Cable St.

Ocean Beach, CA 92107

619-230-5885

By Judi Curry

When this restaurant first opened, Soi-OB Thai Street Food, my foreign language student – Hitomi – and I were there the first week. We both really enjoyed what we had, and went back several times until she moved to Los Angeles in July.

Last night I decided it was time to try it again, so went on-line to set up a delivery of a few items. Now that I do not have any students, I am not trying as many items as I did in the past. However, tonight one of my tenants – George – was home and he joined me in my tastings.

I ordered a Tom Kah Soup, with mild spices, and just vegetables. I was charged $11 for it, even though it was on the menu at $13. I also ordered an appetizer of Fried Mushrooms – listed on the menu as $8 but only charged $7; and an order of six Shrimp Wraps, again on the menu for $8 and charged $7. I am not sure about the differences, but I was not going to question it. I did not tell George what I ordered; just asked him to join me.

The soup was delicious. It had just enough spice to enhance the flavors of the vegetables, but not an overpowering amount. The veggies were just under-cooked enough so that you felt you were getting nourishment from them.

There were carrots, garlic, lemongrass, coconut milk, garlic and I think there was probably red curry as well. It was so good that I didn’t want to share it with George – but, I did. A little.

The Shrimp Wraps were not like any wraps I had before. I expected them to be in rice paper, wrapped around shrimp and other veggies. Wrong. They were actually whole shrimp that were elongated, breaded and quick fried.

They were delicious, and I shared them with George who also commented on how unusual they were – and how good they tasted. It came with a spicy sweet sauce that only added to the taste. I’d purchase them again.

But then we come to the Fried Mushrooms. I don’t know what to say about them. I gave them to George and after tasting them and he asked me what they were. I asked him what he thought it might be. In all the things he mentioned – calamari, cut veggies, he never hit on mushrooms, and when I told him that is what it is he said he would never have guessed it.

I had to agree with him. To my palate it tasted like a lot of the leftover breadings that fell off of things I had fried before. There was no discernible taste, and, in the long run, I ended up tossing both George’s plate and mine also. It was just like eating fried droppings!

The soup and shrimp wraps were both very filling, and both on the list to order again. Everything was hot; in containers that are more palatable than cardboard, and there is no question that I will order from them again. Just won’t order fried mushrooms again.

Happy Holidays!