Restaurant Review: Soi-OB-Thai Street Food in Ocean Beach

Restaurant Review

Soi-OB-Thai Street Food

1916 Cable Street

Ocean Beach, CA 92107

619-230-5885

www.SOIOB.COM

By Judi Curry

Hitomi and I had heard a lot about the Soi-OB-Thai since they opened. I like to give a restaurant a chance to get out the “kinks” before I eat there and review it. However, today Hitomi could wait no longer and so we went to the computer and looked up their menu. (She had heard about their North Park location so convinced me that they knew what they were doing.)

There is a very extensive menu, including starters, a variety of soups, pan fried noodles, curries, salads, rice dishes and SOI specials. They have one dessert listed – “mango and sweet stick rice.” It is seasonal, so not always available.

We decided to start with an appetizer, and selected an order of “Shrimp Wraps.” ($7) We had never seen this listed on a menu before, so thought it would be interesting to try. It was listed as “Golden Crispy Shrimp spring roll, served with Plum Sauce, and that is truly what it was. Tail-on shrimp wrapped in rice paper, and fried to perfection. The tails were visible at one end of the wrap and the entire shrimp was ensconced in the rice paper. They were not as large as spring rolls, but it was a nice appetizer, and the plum sauce was delicious.

I was curious about the container they came in, however. There was a part of it cut out on the top corner, and I am not sure if that was to release steam, or a torn container. I will check on that further.

For our entrée we decided to order the “Holy Spicy Basil Curry”. On the menu it was described this way: “Sauteed with holy basil, Thai chilis, onions, green peppers, garlic, and served over rice with a fried egg. We had our choice of minced chicken, sliced chicken, or crispy pork belly. (That was $12.) If we wanted Shrimp or Squid it would be an additional $2.” We ordered it the chicken minced, and “medium” spicy. It was a wee bit too spicy for me but Hitomi loved it!

Over all the food was delicious. At one time while we were ordering we thought it would be fun to pick it up – which we did – and take it to the Cliffs to enjoy it. It was a good thing we didn’t, because it was already in a bag waiting for us, but there were no utensils in the bag.

I would have liked to have a soy sauce or hot mustard sauce with the shrimp, but that also was not available in the bag. But none of those things would be a deterrent to going back again. The food was delicious; hot; and well prepared.

It also should be noted that there are many items on the menu that are vegan and/or vegetarian. And if you don’t want to pick the food up, it is possible to order it from “Grub Hub”, “Uber Eats”, and “Post Mates.”

Good luck to a very good new restaurant in Ocean Beach.