The Crooked Tree Ale of Ocean Beach

Some good news for the holidays!

The OB hamlet is really fortunate to have a strong brewer community thriving within. Last year the OB Town Council gathered together some top San Diego brewers who happen to live in OB to create a special holiday brew just for our town.

The name Crooked Tree Ale comes from the infamous OB holiday tree that we place at the foot of the pier every season. The tree notoriously leans to one side or the other, some years more than others.

Some proceeds from the sale of the brew and commemorative t-shirts will come back to the Town Council to help fund their suite of holiday events which include getting the tree in place.

This year we have a number of well-known and respected local brewers involved.

Among those collaborating include:

OB Brewery,

Pizza Port OB,

Thorn Brewing,

Amplified Ale Works,

Kilowatt,

California Wild Ales,

Ketch Brewing,

Hodads Brewing,

Coronado Brewery,

Chula Vista Brewery,

BSG Craft Brewery, and

White Labs (I may be missing a few).

This mega-collaboration has a common thread in that the brewers either live and/or brew in Ocean Beach! So it’s a Holiday Ale brewed by OB, for OB.

Because the pandemic and public health orders are forcing us to stay home this year, we are going to be canning a limited amount of the beers at Thorn St Brewery in Barrio Logan. Another batch will be brewed at OB Brewery and distributed to local bars for pints or take-home growlers.

The cans will be available at the Olive Tree Market and other local OB retailers as well as available for home delivery in the 92107 zip code by going directly through Thorn St Brewery.

Canning took place this Friday, November 20 at Thorn St, and will be distributed soon.