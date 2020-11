OB Chalk Dad Has a Message

Ocean Beach’s greatest sidewalk chalk artist in memory, Erick Toussaint, has a message. And our good friend, Judith Starker, captured it.

Toussaint has been turning sidewalks into masterpieces in Cranola chalk since the Spring. He began his artwork as a diversion for his kids during the pandemic.

And his latest masterpiece is out there for all to see. He doesn’t mind if people walk or bike over his works – as it is, afterall, all in chalk.