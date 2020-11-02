Election Signs Seen Around Ocean Beach

These 2020 election signs were seen around OB.
OB Rag reporter Bob Edwards scoured the neighborhood for special signs and found these.
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Staff on November 2, 2020 · 1 comment
in Election, Ocean Beach
These 2020 election signs were seen around OB.
OB Rag reporter Bob Edwards scoured the neighborhood for special signs and found these.
Older Article: OB Chalk Dad Has a Message
Newer Article: Last Minute Appeals in the Bry-Gloria Race for San Diego Mayor
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
I love the one in Spanish.