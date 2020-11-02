Election Signs Seen Around Ocean Beach

by on November 2, 2020 · 1 comment

in Election, Ocean Beach

These 2020 election signs were seen around OB.

OB Rag reporter Bob Edwards scoured the neighborhood for special signs and found these.

 

{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Avatar Geoff Page November 2, 2020 at 2:27 pm

I love the one in Spanish.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Older Article:

Newer Article: