It’s Official – San Diego County Moves Into Purple Tier

Sadly and grimly, the state’s update Tuesday has pushed San Diego County into the Purple Tier – the most restrictive tier in California’s color-coded system of coronavirus-related tiers.

California updated its coronavirus Blueprint for a Safer Economy website just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 10 and moved the county into Tier 1, also known as the Purple Tier.

San Diego County has been suffering rising cases of COVID-19 as demonstrated in the region’s adjusted case rate, which was 8.9 for the week leading up and including Halloween. If any county goes above the 7.0 threshold for two consecutive weeks, it is moved into the most restrictive tier, which became San Diego County’s reality on Tuesday.

The California Department of Public Health had reported in late October that San Diego County’s COVID-19 case rate had risen to 7.4, which is above the 4.0 to 7.0 threshold to remain in the Red Tier. Two other counties were also moved to the Purple Tier: Sacramento and Stanislaus Counties.

Tier 1 means there is a “widespread” risk of contracting COVID-19, according to California Public Health officials.

Tier 1 mandates the following:

Restaurants must cease indoor operations; can still offer services outdoors

must cease indoor operations; can still offer services outdoors Places of worship can offer services outdoors but must stop indoor services

can offer services outdoors but must stop indoor services Gyms and fitness centers must take services outdoors and halt indoor services

must take services outdoors and halt indoor services Retail stores and bookstores can open with a maximum 25% capacity

can open with a maximum 25% capacity Grocery stores, which are considered essential, can continue operations with a maximum 50% capacity

Breweries, bars, distilleries and wineries where meals are not provided must close

News source:

7SanDiego