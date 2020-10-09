Report on OB Planning Meeting: Dog Beach Fencing, Parking Lot Limits, Del Monte Overlook, Ebers St. Park, Nimitz & W.Pt.Loma

By Geoff Page

The Ocean Beach Planning Board on-line meeting Wednesday, October 7, did not have any OB projects to discuss but did have five interesting action items for the community.

Fencing at Dog Beach

The first one they covered was the following, taken directly from the agenda:

“Action Item #1: Ocean Beach Estuary Enhancement Project – The board will review a proposal from Parks and Rec. to improve the fencing of the estuary at the end of Dog Beach.”

The discussion that followed did not match the agenda description. The agenda stated “to improve fencing.” And, because it said “the end of Dog Beach,” it was assumed the estuary referred to was at the east end of the land area of Dog Beach where the river takes over. There are no existing fences “to improve” in the area or on Dog Beach anywhere.

A more informative action item could have been written as: Action Item #1: Proposal to Fence Off a Section of Dog Beach – Review of a proposal to permanently fence off a large area of Dog Beach to protect wildlife and endangered plants from dog encroachment.

During 40 years in OB, taking dogs to Dog Beach, this reporter knows that dog lovers who use Dog Beach are very protective of it because of past attempts to do away with it. An agenda item, written more clearly like the suggestion above, might have caught the eye of some dog people and caused a few to attend. That did not happen as no one spoke up. But, the meeting was well attended by members of the Audubon Society who clearly knew exactly what the item was about.

This is not to say that there was a deliberate attempt to slip one by, it is to illustrate that how an agenda item is written can have a definite effect on whose attention it gets. The way this was worded, it would hardly catch anyone’s attention.

The fencing PowerPoint proposal was presented by Parks and Recreation ranger Araceli Dominguez. (The video of the meeting can be seen on the OBPB’s Facebook page. The presentation starts 29:33 minutes into the video.) It contains an overhead map that delineates five areas.

One map area is marked Dog Beach. It is shown as being north of the jetty, that borders the Dog Beach parking lot, to the channel where the river exits into the ocean. It is also shown as being north of all the sand dunes, and ending when the dunes end. After 40 years of walking dogs at Dog Beach, this looks like less than half the area this reporter thought was Dog Beach. How this map was created will be researched.

The other areas marked out were Sand Dunes, Coastal Scrub, Smiley Lagoon, and Wetland. The Wetland piece was the largest section, considerably larger than the Dog Beach section and it includes Smiley’s Lagoon. For orientation purposes, this is the small body of water along the north side of the bike path jetty adjacent to Robb Field and west past the far west playing field and dirt parking lot. The water broadens out into a small body that has the name Smiley’s Lagoon. At the western end are two large storm drain outlets.

Dominguez cleared up the “fence” confusion. The existing redwood posts with a rope between them is considered a fence. This set up always looked simply to be the preferred path delineations, not a fence. The Ranger explained that the current fence was very old and was not effective at keeping people and dogs out of certain areas. It was never clear that the posts and ropes were intended to keep people out of those areas, much less dogs. If that was the intended function, someone should have sued the designer.

Then, viewers were treated to four pictures of dog crap to show that dog crap is on the ground in dog beach inside the existing fence. The slide had a textbox with the wording “Dog Feces” and “Water Quality Issues.” The last one is notable. Over the years, dog feces have been blamed for water quality issues by people who want to do away with Dog Beach or limit it. There has never been any substantiation of this that this reporter has seen, but perhaps Parks and Rec has this information.

Dominguez described issues with transients that have been wrecking havoc with the dunes and coastal scrub areas camping out, damaging the environment, and leaving a mess. It was not explained how a fence was going to keep them out.

The ranger showed pictures of owners that had dogs running all over the place, which is what Dog Beach is for, and chasing birds. The name “Dog” Beach has always meant, this little piece of the city was for dogs to be off leash and be dogs. The birds and the dogs seem to co-exist. But, people who love birds do not agree.

The proposal is to put up “sand fencing” in a pathway pattern with three entrances off the bike path, two of those leading through the dunes. There is also a long east-west path that crosses the dunes to the channel at the east end. The design is intended to close off “redundant paths” “to increase the vegetation to make it more welcoming for wildlife.”

Redundant paths are natural paths that people have created over the years by their habits using the land. What is redundant to one person is a better way to go to another. The design will cut down on personal choice and will funnel people into fewer lanes. Considering that these existing “redundant” paths are usually only a few feet wide, it is not clear how much closing them will increase vegetation.

Dominguez showed an example of sand fencing. It consisted of the same type of 4 x 4 treated posts that the old “fence” has, about 30 inches tall, with a thick rope between the posts. Behind that is a wire and wooden slat fence that would block dogs from leaving the path and supposedly people as well.

The pictures showed four rows of horizontal twisted wire with slats perhaps three inches wide slid vertically between the four rows of twisted wire. Dominguez explained that the open nature of the fence would allow wildlife to pass through and not be trapped on one side. This would have to be small wildlife.

The ranger also said that maintenance would be easy, if a slat broke, the old one could be pulled out an a new one inserted. After a career on construction, this actually looked like a maintenance nightmare to this reporter because it looked fragile and easy to break. One person said it would be a great source of firewood for the transients that camp out in the dunes, after they step over the fence. It didn’t look bad.

The cost is estimated at $125,000 that they are hoping to get from the Wildlife Conservation Fund. The work would be done by the Urban Corps of San Diego County directed by a contractor holding a California General Building Contractor B license. It would take about a year to build.

The discussion that followed was completely favorable regarding the project, no objections were made. Considering that this project, when implemented, will considerably reduce what has always been part of Dog Beach, it would seem some of the Dog Beach lovers would have spoken up. But, that didn’t happen because it is doubtful any of them knew about this.

The OBPB was very much in favor of the project and voted unanimously to support it.

Parking Lots

The next item of discussion was OB parking lots and suggestions of how to improve the problems people have been complaining about. One big problem is overnight camping in the lots. Another is loud partying and fireworks. Another was parking availability.

Everyone appeared to be in favor of closing the lots, especially the Dog Beach lot, with a physical barrier to enforce the parking at night. It is illegal to park overnight in the lots but enforcement has been inadequate, so gates were suggested to do what the SDPD is not doing. The hours of 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. were decided on as reasonable.

There was a mixed reaction to a suggestion of restricting parking to four hours at a time. The idea is that this frees up parking. The OB Town Council conducted a poll recently on just that topic. The poll question was:

“What is your opinion on implementing a time-limit restriction in our beach parking lots?

The parking lots under consideration are:

Pier Lot – 5099 Newport Ave.

Lifeguard Station Lot – 1962 Abbott St.

Dog Beach Lot – 5156W West Point Loma Blvd.

The poll provided these possible answers:

A. No changes should be made to the current parking regulations;

B. Introduce a 4 hour time limit (no cost) to the lots;

C. Introduce a 4 hour time limit in only the Pier and Lifeguard lots (no cost), but make no changes to the Dog Beach lot;

D. Introduce a 6 hour time limit (no cost) to the lots;

E. Introduce a 6 hour time limit in only the Pier and Lifeguard lots (no cost), but make no changes to the Dog Beach lot;

F. Other (write-in)

The overwhelming favorite, 47.5% of the respondents, or 188 people, was introducing a 4-hour time limit at no cost. The second highest number was 21.2%, or 84 people, who favored no changes at all.

The “Other (write-in)” category received 35 responses, all slightly different.

The OBTC presented its results to Councilmember Campbell and to San Diego Police Department Parking Enforcement. The letter stressed that they received a large number of responses from people who wanted enforcement of current regulations as well as any new ones such as proposed in the letter.

The OBPB discussed paid parking in the lots and the favored idea was described as a hybrid. A person wanting to park in a lot would pull a ticket and the first, say four hours, would be free but would cost after that.

There was also a discussion of bollards along the grassy areas that border the Dog Beach parking lot to prevent large vehicles, such as recreational vehicles, from backing into parking spots and overhanging the grass areas by several feet.

In the end, the board decided to ask the city to look at time limits, a gate closed from midnight to five a.m., a hybrid pay system, bollards, and like everyone else, enforcement.

Del Monte Overlook

Apparently, the city asked OB for an opinion about closing the Del Monte Street overlook. This location is outside of the OBPB boundary, which for some reason, the Peninsula Community Planning Board liaison, Mandy Havlik, felt compelled to point out. It is, however, a favorite spot for folks who live in OB. It is assumed the city knows that and the OBPB boundary is only a block away, anyway.

This is a spot where Del Monte Ave. dead ends at a cliff where Del Monte Ave. and Guizot St. intersect. It is a popular spot because of the view. The pavement ends and Del Monte continues below the steep drop off. The spot affords an unobstructed view of OB and the ocean. It has always been a great place to watch the 4th of July fireworks.

Neighbors have complained about noise and partying and bad things happening at the overlook and the idea is that blocking it off to cars would help. This would still allow people to park on the adjacent streets and walk to the overlook.

The board decided to recommend that the bollards presently at the location, the origin of which were unknown, be moved back 15 feet to keep cars out and the driveway easement on the south side be narrowed to 10 feet. There was a quick amendment to the motion to suggest the spot be considered a pocket park. The motion barely passed with an 8 to 7 vote.

Ebers Street Park

The discussion was about improvements to the small park at Ebers and Saratoga. The OBPB Parks subcommittee came up with a number of suggestions that were favorable to everyone. These were:

Fencing the whole park in;

Building some shade structures;

Putting in recreation for older kids because it is currently designed as a “tot lot”;

A community garden;

A place to fill water bottles with drinking water, which would be more sanitary;

Solar lighting so the park can be enjoyed during the winter days;

A message board.

Fencing was the major concern, both to keep the little kids from running into the street and to protect those same little kids from possible predators. Considering that this was designed as a lot for very little kids, it is surprising that it doesn’t have fencing.

Nimitz and West Point Loma

This item was on the OBPB’s consent agenda but was removed for discussion at the request of board member Kevin Hastings. The issue is driving southbound on Nimitz and turning west on West Point Loma. There is no right turn lane on Nimitz but there has always been enough room for cars to drive down the right side where the bike path is located.

Using the bike lane space as a right turn lane is illegal but is regularly ignored by everyone. This unintended use of the bike lane frustrates cyclists as well. It is surprising that this has not been previously addressed as it has been a problem for decades.

One suggestion that made a great deal of sense was to move the bike path off of Nimitz and onto the adjacent, clearly unused land that borders the roadway to the west. This large piece of land runs from West Point Loma north to the east end of Sunset Cliffs before entering the freeway. This chunk of real estate varies in width but is more than wide enough to accommodate a bike path. This would be much safer for cyclists as well.

After some discussion in which everyone appeared to be of a same mind, the board passed a unanimous motion to ask the city to look at creating a dedicated right turn lane for cars and either a Class I or a Class IV bike lane.

A Class I bike lane is completely separate from traffic, which would be the type of facility if moved off off Nimitz as described. These paths are shared with pedestrians and have a limited number of street and driveway crossings.

Caltrans defines a Class IV bike lane as a separated lane for the exclusive use of bicycles that requires separation between the bike lane and car traffic. The separation has to be a physical barrier such as grade separation, flexible posts, inflexible physical barriers, or on-street parking.

The Class IV suggestion would be impossible without widening Nimitz, and, once again, there does appear to be room for that. This alternative would be considerably more expensive and would take much longer. The Class I idea is such an obvious solution, it should have been done years ago.

Board member Virginia Wilson shared knowledge of the City’s plans for the land where the Class I bike lane would go. She said she had plans for the new landscaping the city is planning to put in on this same piece of land. Wilson said the work is to begin in the spring, which added some urgency to having the bike idea looked at by the city.