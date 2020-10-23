October 23 – a Bittersweet Day for the Widder Curry

By Judi Curry

Before I get into this more fully, I would like to thank all of you that gave me advice, gave me books, cited professionals as to whether or not I should attend my grandson’s wedding today. I truly appreciate all of the comments that were made – both negative and positive!

The day is now upon me and the decision to attend – or not attend – has been agonizing. I have 18 grandchildren (including a few “greats” in that number.) I am very close to all of them and talk to them frequently. Landon, the groom, is a twin and I attended his brother’s wedding just two years ago. Landon’s “best friend” – Tiffany, whom he will marry today, has been like a member of our family for at least 5 years, when the two of them began dating. I attended her graduation when she received her Master’s Degree, and I count her in as one of the aforementioned 18.

I have done extensive reading and research into COVID 19. I have had relatives and friends that have survived the virus. I have read about small parties that escalated into dire consequences because one unsuspecting person had the virus and gave it to others. And of course I have read a great deal about large functions that enable others to spread COVID to many.

Landon and Tiffany’s wedding has been scaled down from 150 at a venue to 50 in their back yard. All of the guests will have their temperature taken; must wear masks, etc. All of the things that should prevent the spread of this insidious disease will be in place. So … what did I decide?

I am not going to attend the wedding in person. One of my daughters will live stream it on Facebook and I will watch it in my living room with a glass of champagne, probably with tears, and be safe.

As Landon’s brother said to me, “ . . . Grandma, I would so much rather you stay away and be safe and have my children grow up knowing you than to have you contract the disease at the wedding and have them hear about the grandmother that they would have loved.”

So…. as I think over the possible outcome of this joyous occasion, I think that I have made the right decision, as emotionally difficult as it was.

And the day is not without this other sadness.

October 23rd is also my late husband’s birthday. He’s been gone over 11 years, and I miss him every single day. Bob’s birthday, coupled with Landon and Tiffany’s wedding, makes me sadder than usual on what should be a happy day. But I know that in the long run October 23rd will always have a bit of sadness associated with it, while at the same time I will be able to celebrate the uniting of two lovely, happy people.

Again, to those of you that offered me advice, I thank you immensely. You all were a big part of my decision.