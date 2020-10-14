Granny Flats Unhinged

On Tuesday, granny flats in San Diego became unhinged. They will no longer require any parking – none, zilch, nada, nunca.

Up to now, granny flats – or “accessory dwelling units” as San Diego calls them – were required to have one parking space per unit. Unless it is smaller than 500 square feet, in a historical area, within a residential parking district, or the granny flat is near a transit line or ride-sharing station.

The San Diego City Council Tuesday unanimously approved the new rules as part of a package of reforms to boost housing construction. Another new regulation allows property owners to construct extra – or “bonus” – granny flats if they agree to rent restrictions on at least one of them.

For granny flats within a half-mile of an existing or planned transit line, the number of bonus units is unlimited. For granny flats not near transit lines, a maximum of one bonus unit is allowed.

Granny flats are popular these days. Over the last couple of years, many have been approved, for instance, by the Ocean Beach Planning Board. And if they were near a bus line, no parking was required. Much to the chagrin of neighbors in heavily-impacted parking areas.

But more housing is good, right, especially if it’s affordable.

The drawbacks of less parking spaces are obvious. In neighborhoods where residents have trouble finding parking now – it could get worse.

Enforcement will also be a challenge. How will the City keep track of the “15-year” rule?

Another challenge to the community will be the enticement of property owners to turn their granny flat into a short-term vacation rental. How will that be enforced?

The granny flat “unhinged” new rules were just part of the reforms that city officials hope will encourage construction of new units and more affordable housing. The Council is also encouraging the building of more “micro” units – or “tiny houses” by adding to the 2018 city legislation that allowed developers to double the number of units in a project if they made the units smaller than usual – 400 square feet maximum.

The change approved Tuesday will create additional incentives based on height of the building and distance from the property line. City officials said the change would allow more projects to take advantage of the city’s micro unit incentives.

It was on July 22, this year, when the San Diego City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the land development code allowing moveable “tiny houses” to be permitted in the city as companion or junior units. The amendment allows residents to increase housing supply in space already zoned for residential use.

“Micro” units or “tiny houses” are usually one-story, less than 100-square-foot dwellings with living, sleeping and cooking areas. Movable tiny homes are built on a towable chassis and not a concrete foundation.

For more, go to today’s San Diego Union-Tribune here.