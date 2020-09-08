When I Think of Love

by Ernie McCray

When I think of love,

I think of how

it has safely

taken me through

life’s dark clouds

and drowning seas

as well as through life’s joys

and well-earned victories;

I think of how love

has been sung

as “the only thing

that there’s

just too little of”

and being that that’s one thing

I’m truly certain of

I feel compelled

to speak to

all the madness

and sadness

I see to the right and left of me

in a society,

falling behind

in its ability

to create any kind

of rhythm and rhyme

as a killer disease

and tightly closed minds

eat away at the fabric

of who we could become

down the line

like piranhas gnawing away

at a catch on a fisherman’s line,

seeing, in my mind,

humankind’s

very survival in our hands

at this moment in time,

thinking we can only save ourselves

as lovers,

singing our love for each other

as a lullaby,

a balm

in our need

of calm,

as we right the wrongs

that have us

listing like a ship

that’s about to capsize,

off-balance

and weighed down

due to all the centuries

we’ve shucked and jived

and lied,

leaving promises

of liberty

for all lives

left high and dry,

denying ourselves

opportunities

to transform

this world

wherein love

is something

there’s just too little of,

into one

whereby love

is something

we just can’t get enough of.

Such is what my mind

gives rise to

when I think of love,

knowing that it can safely

take us through

life’s dark clouds

and drowning seas

as well as through life’s joys

and well-earned victories.

And do we ever need

a victory.