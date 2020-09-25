Airbnb and Its Hosts Oppose Councilwoman Campbell’s Short-Term Vacation Rental Agreement, as Coalition Forms to Push It

Jacob Aere at KPBS has just written how Airbnb and its hosts are opposed to Councilwoman Jen Campbell’s proposal for short-term vacation rentals. Campbell, Expedia and the UNITE HERE labor union came up with a so-called Memorandum of Understanding back in July.

Airbnb’s senior public policy manager, John Choi, said Airbnb was not part of the discussion, and the agreed upon changes will eliminate critical revenue streams for Airbnb hosts during an especially difficult year. Aere quoted Choi:

“Our hosts have overwhelmingly expressed serious concerns that the proposed 0.7% cap on the number of city-wide vacation rental licenses will eliminate a critical source of income at a time where they need the income more than ever.”

Choi claimed Airbnb needs to see a change in the total number of homes approved for vacation rental licenses in order to provide a “fair solution.” He said:

“We have asked Councilmember Campbell to consider a cap of 1.2% of the housing stock, which would still represent a 50% reduction in the number of short-term rentals in the city.”

Venus Molina, Campbell’s chief of staff, told KPBS that San Diego is still in talks with Airbnb to find a middle ground. Molina said:

“I don’t know if we will do 1.2%, but we will see. We will see what we can come up with. Right now we feel that .75 is something that’s doable, but we will see what that conversation looks like. We are still having those talks.”

The MOU is supposed to go before the San Diego Planning Commission on October 8. The draft ordinance is expected to be released next week.

Aere, the reporter, also quoted an Airbnb host here in San Diego, Guillermo Gonzales, who opposed limiting the number of Airbnbs in town. Gonzales stated:

“Limiting the number of Airbnb’s in San Diego will create a problem with supply and demand that is also going to skyrocket the pricing of Airbnb’s. It’s going to be a lot more difficult for the regular, standard family from another state to come down to San Diego.”

Meanwhile, a so-called coalition has formed up to push on Campbell’s MOU to make it happen, claiming, “enough is enough!” The group just released a press statement, which quoted Brigette Browning, Unite Here Local 30 President, as stating:

“Enough is enough. We need resolution now. Neither side is walking away with a big win, but we’ll all be better off with clearly defined rules for everyone to follow. For that reason, I am encouraging the Council to quickly adopt the STR regulations we’ve proposed.”

The group says that over the next weeks, they will launch “a city-wide campaign to build even more support for the proposals in the MOU and to push the City Council to take up and pass an ordinance. … the coalition campaign will make the case that now is the time to put this issue to rest with commonsense rules that are supported by reasonable stakeholders on both sides of this issue.”

Amanda Pedigo, Vice President Government and Corporate Affairs, North America at Expedia Group gave props to Campbell’s “leadership”, and made claims that the proposal is from Expedia and claimed “Our proposal is a fair compromise that protects the ability of good actors to use their home as a vacation rental. We are so thankful for the growing chorus of voices standing up in support of this compromise.” Expedia is a multi-billionaire dollar world corporation.

As Campbell’s MOU barrels toward the Planning Commission, the different sides are staking their positions. With Airbnb’s opposition and the enough is enough group pushing from the other side, there may be quite a dust up. Yet, another “key player” was also left out of the discussions: the communities of District 2, their residents, property owners and businesses. They had no say. The OB Town Council, for instance, took Campbell to task for leaving them out of any talks. The OB Planning Board also opposed the MOU.

And might we add, that not only are communities a key player here, they are the main player. The citizens and residents of the communities are the major factor – and they thought they had a councilperson who was protecting their interests. But they found out they were wrong. Campbell has taught them a lesson in city politics.