Musings of the Widder Curry

By Judi Curry

I received an email today from an even older gentleman this morning that stated, “Morose – not suicidal.” He went on to say that he finds himself “sinking into a perpetual state of quiet desperation” due to the political situation affecting this country.

The sad thing about his note to me and others, is that this is not the only piece of mail that I have received with the same message. I have read messages that start “since the death of RBG, I have been both depressed and/or angry.” Or, ”I can’t sleep at night; I find myself angry and irritated over the smallest little things.” Someone wrote that “ . . a sound I used to like – crickets in the night – is driving me nuts.”

I belong to a group called “Nasty Women for Biden”. The thread of this group is the same as I have quoted above. The fear, the anger, the disbelief that all of this is caused by the political situation today. Thousands of women – and some men too I have noticed – are writing in and seeking confirmation that they are not the only one feeling this way.

As a female, I am appalled at the number of women I see at the trump rallies. (Sorry. I just cannot get myself to capitalize his name.) Do these women not realize what they will be losing if trump wins? Our grandmothers, and their grandmothers fought so hard for us to get the rights that we now have. And it isn’t just “female” rights. What about the rights of the LGTB communities? And the transgender community? And the Black community? And the Latino community? And the Asian community? And the Senior Citizen Community; and the homeless community? And the, and the, and the…….

What about those people, like me, that have underlying health conditions? What about the people that have the “Affordable Care” health insurance, that the trump administration want to scrap? What about those people that do not believe in “Climate Change” when California and Western states are on fire, and the Eastern states have run out of names for hurricanes?

What about those children that are still in cages and still sleeping on the cement grounds thanks to the trump administration? Why don’t we hear about them anymore? What about the statement that these children will not be administered the flu vaccine?

What about the forced hysterectomies being performed on women without their knowledge of what is happening to them?

What about the Supreme Court nominee that will take away the rights of women to have an abortion? The same nominee that feels that a woman should “kowtow” to the male and do his bidding?

How do you feel about trump paying no taxes for 10 of the last 15 years, and only paying $750 for two years? My Japanese student here on an internship made less than $15,000 this year and paid over $2000 in taxes.

And do you want to talk about the fact that trump wants to be a dictator likes his “swell” friends in China, and Russia. That frequently he issues an “executive order” that removes the rights that people earned? What about the DACA students? What about those people here on green cards that are paying more in taxes than he is, that are having difficulty renewing their cards? What about his threat to take away social security benefits? Medicare? What about the tremendous number of lies that the PRESIDENT of the United States tells daily? What about those people that believe them?

The Washington Post made the comment in an opinion piece on September 27th, 2020 that stated, “As Trump’s businesses struggled in recent years, they gained one new major customer: the U.S. Government. Trumps properties have received at least $1.1 million in payments from US Taxpayers since he took office.” Doesn’t that bother you?

Aren’t you worried about your children? Your grandchildren? Your great-grandchildren? Can’t you see that those things that meant so much to you are not going to be available to them? The camping at the National Parks will be limited; There will be changes to oil production; Dirty water is now being pumped in clean water reservoirs. Sleeping animals in their dens are now prey to hunters, etc.

Over a million people have died from COVID -19, with a great percentage of people from the United States. Why? Why? Why? Because trump didn’t act on it; kept it quiet for a long time, and then falsely stated that it would “disappear” shortly. He refused to listen to the experts, and even now is listening to a man that has absolutely no experience with these types of diseases; that refutes the experts advice on something simple like “wearing a mask.” And how about his followers that still say it is a “hoax”; a ploy of the Democratic Party; that it will disappear immediately after the election?

I have relatives that lived in Germany when Hitler took over. I have read so many reports of people that blindly followed his dictates; that turned their back on their neighbors. I have relatives that have numbers tattooed on their arms and they were only children when that happened. I have read the horror stories of people being gassed to death; of survival of the fittest. I have also read about people today that do not believe that the holocaust even existed – a figment of someone’s imagination. Let me tell you, people, that if you don’t wake up – and not necessarily to smell the roses – you will be living in Hitler’s land, except it won’t be Hitler – it will be trump.

Yes, I understand why my friend is so concerned. I share his feelings -hourly; daily. We are very close to disaster if we do not do something about it. To say to make sure you vote should not be necessary. What is necessary is to make sure you vote trump out of office. And if you have relatives outside of California – make sure they vote. It truly can be a “life or death” situation.