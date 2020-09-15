Debate on Measure ‘E’ – Demolition of Midway 30 Foot Height Limit – at Peninsula Planners’ Meeting – Thurs., Sept.17

There will be a debate on Measure “E” at the next Peninsula Community Planning Board meeting, Thursday, September 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Measure “E” is the controversial ballot initiative to demolish the 30 foot height limit in the Midway area, placed on November’s ballot by District 2 Councilmember Jen Campbell.

Cathy Kenton, chair of the Midway planning committee will present the “Yes” side, and Tom Mullaney, of Safe Our Access, will give the “No” side.

Proponents of the measure – who now include Mayor Kevin Faulconer – claim the Midway area should never have been included in the 1972 measure that established San Diego’s thirty footer limit of development west of I-5. There’s no ocean views, and the area is so run-down, it is desperate need of redevelopment. Besides, they say, it’s such a small area, only 1300 acres. Ocean Beach, by the way, is half that.

Opponents see this as a cynical move in the time of the pandemic when the public has not been involved in the process to get the measure on the ballot. They also assert that it’s an effort to get rid of the entire 30 foot limit, step by step, incrementally – as developers and city planners never, ever liked the measure known as Prop. D. It was placed on the ballot 50 years ago as a citizen-run effort to halt the calamity occurring on the coast with runaway development. It passed overwhelmingly in every part of San Diego, not just the coast. And it was never just about ocean views; it was about access and quality of life issues.

Don’t forget to register for the Zoom meeting – see details on the agenda.

Here is the PCPB officially agenda: