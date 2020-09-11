A Bridge Too Far for San Diego?

By Joni Halpern

Residents of San Diego County have long had concerns about the quality of our physical environment.

The entire slow-growth movement that brought Pete Wilson to the mayoralty, for example, came about because San Diegans worried that unfettered development would overcrowd the landscape and turn the city into another Los Angeles. Never mind that in his tenure, from December 1971 to January 1983, Mayor Wilson presided over unprecedented growth.

As a coastal region, San Diego has always been in a love-hate relationship with developers.

On one hand, we need more housing to shelter our growing population. On the other hand, we fear the loss of livable communities, the feeling of neighborhoods, the relief of open space and proximity to green spaces, the safety of pedestrian walkways. These necessities of livable communities are already at risk and can be completely lost with on-street parking and hundreds of new residents seeking refuge from densely packed multi-family developments.

Politics in this region is a smoldering battle between community groups and forces advocating the reduction of constraints on development. The building industry wants to build as much as the market will bear at the least possible expense with the greatest amount of profit. The building trades rely on construction for their livelihood. Real estate professionals and mortgage bankers and brokers thrive on a robust supply of housing. Consumers who can’t find a place to rent or buy are frustrated and often homeless because the supply of affordable and low-income housing is completely inadequate.

But there are also residents of existing communities who are sick and tired of being left out of the policy discussion about how to remedy the situation without destroying the quality of life in their communities. And these folks are not one homogeneous group. Among them are highly affluent or wealthy residents who envision their promenades invaded by low-income mothers airing out their babies in second-hand strollers. Some residents have grown accustomed to living with little diversity and wish their communities to remain so.

But there are also homeowners across the socio-economic spectrum who fear neighborhood streets will become virtual parking lots when high-density developments are constructed with little or no off-street parking. They also fear tensions from over-building in neighborhoods where parklands are scarce and streets are already congested.

Often, this battle has pitted the cities and the County against their own residents. Public officials frequently are seen to side with developers who claim they can only build affordable housing if they are relieved of burdensome fees and costly requirements for off-street parking, green space, and other amenities. Only if they are granted such relief, developers claim, can they afford to build affordable housing. Otherwise, they will be limited to the construction of high-end housing in order to remain profitable.

Policy makers largely have accepted that position. They contend that piling up dwelling units in transit-oriented corridors and hubs will make up for the absence of parking spaces. People can take the bus or the trolley, because the new developments will be right next to transit centers. Never mind that the local transit systems have always been inadequate, expensive for low-wage workers, and impossible to rely on if you have more than one place to go within time limits.

As for green space, play areas, and other amenities, policy makers have little to say. High-density housing with small dwelling units has been recognized as problematic for peaceful habitation, but a roof is a roof, and it’s nice to have one over your head, even if you share a one-bedroom place with several others. And who needs parking spaces in affordable or low-income housing, city planners ask. After all, low-income folks don’t have cars. But many of them do, so perhaps they can park them several blocks away, the same as people who have nothing left but their cars and are forced to inhabit downtown homeless shelters.

Historically in this region, especially in the City of San Diego, developer incentives, no matter what form they take, have never made a dent in the profound need for affordable and low-income housing. An argument could even be made that they have worsened the shortage, because they have resulted in an abundance of high-end housing with very little to show in the way of affordable or low-income housing.

In fact, when affordable housing is included in a development, it is often for people at the moderate level of Area Median Income (AMI), say, $60,000 to $80,000. It is wonderful that a few of these residents gain access to housing. It is unforgivable that the vast majority of people comprising the bulk of the low-paid workforce in this region are still out in the cold.

It is said that where public will exists, public policy will implement it. Perhaps it is time to broach the issue among all of us participants in the public dialogue: Do residents of this city and county even want affordable and low-income housing? Or do they believe, as some few have boldly articulated, that those who cannot afford to live here should live somewhere else.

Years back, there was even talk of plans for a fast train that would transport low-wage workers from somewhere in our neighboring desert to workplaces in San Diego County. After work, they could quickly erase their presence from our pristine landscape and head home.

It is strange to think that we can have people trim our bushes, cut our lawns, care for our children, clean our houses, wait on us in restaurants, care for us when we are ill, and yet find them unworthy to live among us, for fear their habitation in our communities will damage our property values.

In fact, we do not care to know how our low-wage workers fare: where they live, how they live, how they feed their families, pay for medical services, afford transportation, and keep their hopes and those of their children alive. Perhaps that is why we, the housed residents of this region, have only indulged in argument against the intrusions of development in our communities. We have never made a serious attempt to offer our own community-based solutions to affordable and low-income housing for the hundreds of thousands of our fellow residents who need it.

Such remedies might call for change in our own neighborhoods, and change, many of us fear, can only mean unrecompensed sacrifice.

These days, people who talk about our national problems are always saying “We are better than this.” I am afraid we are not.

Our problems did not originate with national politics. They began with local politics, the politics of not caring, the politics of “what is mine is mine, and you must look out for yourself.” So developers pursue their interests, public officials look out for theirs, and housed residents protect what they have.

We may live within urban boundaries, but we are really bound by the fear of what we do not know, or even wish to know, about community members outside our caste. Thus, the argument about how to meet housing needs continues, the remedies are undertaken by default, and the number of persons who cannot afford to buy or rent in our county grows.

We could be better than this, but that would require a vision of community beyond ourselves. All signs indicate this is a bridge too far.