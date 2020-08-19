Save the Ocean Beach Post Office From Trump – Saturday, Aug. 22, 11 AM

Save the Post Office Saturday

OBceans are joining residents across San Diego County to stand in support of their neighborhood post office this Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Join others with like minds at the OB Post Office, 4833 Santa Monica Avenue. We will rally peacefully for one hour, using masks and practicing safe distancing. Bring signs and posters and your spirit. Go here to sign up for the OB Post Office event.

This is part of a national campaign organized by groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, MoveOn, NAACP, RuralOrganizing.org, Service Employees International Union, Vets for the People, Sunrise Movement San Diego and the Working Families Party and promoted locally by San Diego County Indivisible groups.

So far, groups will stand at post offices in University City, Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, and Hillcrest. More groups are expected to come online countywide as word spreads and the week progresses.

The purpose of this action is to demonstrate local support for neighborhood postal workers, as well as raise public awareness about the Trump Administration’s appointed Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy’s efforts to slow down postal services nationwide before the November 3rd presidential election. Americans will come together to stand up for a postal system that connects us, that we rely on for medications, paychecks, and more, and that will literally be counted on to deliver democracy in the elections this fall.

National news sources report postal employee overtime hours have been cut, some 671 multimillion dollar sorting machines have been decommissioned, removed, and in some cases destroyed. Photos published by national news organizations show hundreds of mailboxes have either been removed or locked to prevent use.

The motive for the mail slow down appears to some to to cast doubt on the efficacy of voting by mail and to suppress the vote. The House of Representatives and the Senate will hold public hearings with the Postmaster General Friday and Monday and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the House of Representatives will vote on legislation Saturday to provide funding to support the United States Postal Service and return postal operations to pre-pandemic capabilities.

To promote safety given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the action will take place outdoors and have a physical distancing plan, and attendees will be asked to wear masks.

Sign here for the OB Post Office event.

To find additional local events or to host an event, use this link :

https://www.savethepostoffice.net/event/save-the-post-office/search/?source=changebegins

See here for background and here.