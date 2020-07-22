Jen Campbell Gets Her ‘Demolish the 30 Foot Height Limit’ Proposal on the November Ballot

On Tuesday, July 21, the San Diego City Council, by a vote of 7 to 2, approved Jen Campbell’s proposal that would demolish the 30 foot height limit in the Midway area for the November ballot. Councilman Chris Cate also sponsored the initiative. Councilwoman Barbara Bry – who is of course running for mayor – and President of the Council, Georgette Gomez – who is running for Congress – both voted against the measure.

Campbell’s office yesterday released a press statement (posted in full, below) praising the move, in which Campbell called it “democracy in action.” Critics of the plan have called it just the opposite, as Campbell and Cate pushed the measure through Council during the pandemic with little or no public input.

The press statement also claimed, “The Midway community has been asking for this change for several years.” Oh, really? The residents of the Midway area have never been polled on the issue. The only people in the Midway asking for the removal of the 50-year height limit have been literally a handful of members who sit on the local planning committee, which probably has the least number of residents on a planning committee than anywhere in San Diego. Because the Midway planners voted to approve the plan, Campbell and Cate can now tout this “grassroots” support.

This reporter spoke to a member of Campbell’s staff not too long ago as to why her office was pushing the measure, and was told, now voters in San Diego can vote on this idea, as they haven’t had the opportunity to do so – with the assumption that those voters who passed the 30 foot height limit overwhelmingly in 1972 are all dead or have moved away. My response was, well, I didn’t get a chance to vote on the Bill of Rights either, but I’m sure glad it’s there.

Campbell has also been paying a stiff price for her stance – which is counter to positions she took on the height limit during her campaign for the District 2 office in 2018 – and is now facing a potential recall effort.

Here is the press statement from Campbell’s office:

San Diegans to Decide the Future of Midway in November

On Tuesday, July 21st, the San Diego City Council voted to place an initiative brought forward by Councilmember Jennifer Campbell and Councilmember Chris Cate on the November 2020 ballot. If approved by City of San Diego voters this measure would amend the 30 ft. height limit only in the Midway Community Planning Area and leave in place the existing underlying height limits. This action is unanimously supported by the Midway Community Planning Group and other regional groups.

“The Midway community has been asking for this change for several years. They need to build up – not out – to achieve the desired green space. This community is in need of revitalization – we know this.” Councilmember Campbell said. “Removing the height limits only in this Midway area, and leaving in place the existing underlying height limits, will be the catalyst, to bring to life a new vision of Midway by attracting needed investments. ”

Councilmember Cate agrees that this is a transformative vision for San Diego

“I am excited that the voters of San Diego will have the opportunity to vote on moving the Midway community forward this November. As a former small business owner and Chair of the City’s Economic Development & Intergovernmental Relations Committee, I know how much redeveloping this neighborhood will directly correlate to the success of our economy, the success of our tourism, and the success of our neighborhoods,” stated Councilmember Chris Cate.

By placing this initiative on the ballot, the San Diego City Council has listened to the voices of the community desperate to see their neighborhood upgraded. Additionally, this will provide the opportunity for San Diegans to weigh in directly on this major land use decision, ensuring that the will of the people is followed.

“This is democracy in action,” Councilmember Campbell said. “I support this change so that this unique commercial and residential community can thrive and be a benefit for our City.”

The Midway area recently went through a robust community plan update process in 2018 that was certified by the California Coastal Commission in 2019. For more information on the Midway-Pacific Highway Planning Area click the following link: sandiego.gov/planning/community/profiles/midwaypacifichwy/plan