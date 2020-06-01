‘White Silence Is Violence’ Fliers in Ocean Beach and Point Loma

This flier was seen posted on telephone poles in OB and Point Loma Heights.

“White Silence Is Violence” also says “Get educated. Do something.”

It reads, “Donate to anti-white supremacy work such as your local Black Lives Matter Chapter, the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, the NAACP, Southern Poverty Law Center, United Negro College Fund, Black Youth Project 100, Color of Change, The Sentencing Project, Families against Mandatory Minimums, A New Way of Life, and Dream Defenders. Join some of these list-serves and take action as their emails dictate.

(Hat tip to Stewart Kocivar)