San Diego Is Surrounded by Regions that Are Having Spikes in COVID-19 Cases

Late June 2020 finds San Diego County surrounded by regions that are suffering spikes in the numbers of COVID-19 cases.

From Orange County to Imperial County to the Tijuana border – the numbers are all going up. What does all this portend for our secluded paradise?

Let’s check out some of these other regions.

There are troubling signs that hospitalizations may be starting to rise again in Los Angeles County. Tuesday, June 23, LA County had a 28% increase in daily coronavirus hospitalizations since mid-June with 2,259 people hospitalized. Some of the rise could be caused by more widespread testing, but officials said the jump in the case numbers is also caused by granter transmission of COVID in recent weeks.

L.A. County’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer, stated this week: “The numbers do tell us that we’re seeing an increase in community transmission.” Nearly two weeks ago, only 5.8% of coronavirus tests were coming back positive over the previous week in L.A. County. But on Monday, June 22, that number had risen to 8.4%.

Over the past two weeks, Los Angeles County has recorded 22,522 new cases, failing one of the governor’s performance metrics. In that time, it has reported 439 deaths. Los Angeles has the highest number of coronavirus cases among the state’s 58 counties and the most deaths. The county has reported cases in 333 cities or communities. East Los Angeles has the most cases with 2,144.

Then there’s Orange County. It recently recorded its deadliest week in the pandemic, with 48 deaths reported in the seven-day period that ended Sunday, June 21. The county has seen three consecutive weeks in which the death toll has been higher than the previous week’s. Orange County also saw an average daily increase of 32 hospitalized patients from Memorial Day to last week.

Over the past two weeks, Orange County has recorded 3,279 new cases, failing one of the governor’s performance metrics. In that time, it has reported 101 deaths. Orange has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases among the state’s 58 counties and the fourth most deaths. The county has reported cases in 41 cities or communities. Santa Ana has the most cases with 2,332.

Also in that same time period, between the week of Memorial Day and last week, Riverside County saw an average daily increase of 85 hospitalized patients for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

Over the past two weeks, Riverside County has recorded 4,994 new cases, failing one of the governor’s performance metrics. In that time, it has reported 60 deaths. Riverside has the second highest number of coronavirus cases among the state’s 58 counties and the second most deaths. The county has reported cases in 65 cities or communities. Riverside has the most cases with 2,173.

Next door to Riverside, San Bernardino County saw 70. Over the past two weeks, San Bernardino County has recorded 3,814 new cases, failing one of the governor’s performance metrics. In that time, it has reported 20 deaths. San Bernardino has the fifth highest number of coronavirus cases among the state’s 58 counties and the fifth most deaths.

Imperial County recorded 21 deaths last week, its highest weekly death toll, and more than double the previous week’s 10. Over the past two weeks, Imperial County has recorded 2,163 new cases, failing one of the governor’s performance metrics. In that time, it has reported 29 deaths. Plus, Imperial has the sixth highest number of coronavirus cases among the state’s 58 counties and the 11th most deaths.

In general California has seen a 29% increase in confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 14 days and an 18% increase in virus patients being treated in ICUs. The rate at which coronavirus tests are showing up positive over the past 14 days is now 5.1%; two weeks ago, it was 4.6%.

According to CNN, California obliterated its previous single-day high with 7,149 cases reported on Tuesday, June 23, according to state Department of Public Health. The previous record, set the day before, was just more than 5,000. Hospitalization and ICU rates due to the virus are also at an all-time high in the state.

What’s going on these days in Tijuana? According to Sunday’s San Diego Union-Tribune:

About a month ago, Tijuana had more deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, than any other city in Mexico and a mortality rate that was twice the national average. State health officials documented only five new coronavirus cases in Tijuana during a 24-hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday — a sign, they say, that the city is finally emerging from the pandemic.

The picture is not the same across Baja California. “Tijuana is emerging from the epidemic curve. Mexicali is at the apex, Ensenada and San Quintin are still on their plateau,” said Baja California health secretary Alonso Pérez Rico.

And across this country, there is a coronavirus resurgence wiping out two months of progress and sending infections to dire new levels across the South and West, with hospital administrators and health experts warning Wednesday that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold.

The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new confirmed COVTD-19 cases, the highest level since late April, when the number peaked at 36,400, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

What this all means for San Diego County residents is that – except for our obvious western front at the ocean – we’re surrounded by a resurgence, a “second wave,” – call it what you will – of the coronavirus. And we’d have to have our collective heads immersed in the sands at the beach to not realize that the spread will continue from the north, the northeast, the east and the south.

We may be done with the virus, but the virus ain’t done with us.