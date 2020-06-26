Disturbing Trends in San Diego County and California COVID-19 Cases

Tracking coronavirus in San Diego County and across California



[Some of the following charts and graphs are by Los Angeles Times staff, and were updated June 26, 9:20 a.m. Pacific; others are from the New York Times]

San Diego County

Confirmed cases: 11,961

None yet today

+335 yesterday

Deaths: 352

None yet today

+5 yesterday

What we know

Over the past two weeks, San Diego County has recorded 2,963 new cases, failing one of the governor’s performance metrics.

In that time, it has reported 44 deaths.

San Diego has the third highest number of coronavirus cases among the state’s 58 counties and the third most deaths.

The county has reported cases in 41 cities or communities. San Diego has the most cases with 5,315.

The number of patients at county hospitals has been steady. There are now 383 patients linked to COVID-19.

Nursing homes have been a focal point of the crisis. In San Diego County, 71 facilities have reported an outbreak.

Here are self-describing charts and graphs for San Diego County and for the State of California.

Trends in California