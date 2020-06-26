Disturbing Trends in San Diego County and California COVID-19 Cases

Tracking coronavirus in San Diego County and across California
[Some of the following charts and graphs are by Los Angeles Times staff, and were updated June 26, 9:20 a.m. Pacific; others are from the New York Times]
San Diego County
Confirmed cases: 11,961
None yet today
+335 yesterday
Deaths: 352
None yet today
+5 yesterday
What we know
- Over the past two weeks, San Diego County has recorded 2,963 new cases, failing one of the governor’s performance metrics.
- In that time, it has reported 44 deaths.
- San Diego has the third highest number of coronavirus cases among the state’s 58 counties and the third most deaths.
- The county has reported cases in 41 cities or communities. San Diego has the most cases with 5,315.
- The number of patients at county hospitals has been steady. There are now 383 patients linked to COVID-19.
- Nursing homes have been a focal point of the crisis. In San Diego County, 71 facilities have reported an outbreak.
Here are self-describing charts and graphs for San Diego County and for the State of California.
Trends in California
In a major reversal, the Republican governors of Florida and Texas rolled back their states’ aggressive reopenings Friday — which President Trump had touted as successful national models —ordering bars to close and restaurants to reduce capacity as coronavirus infections surged.
Florida banned alcohol consumption at bars as new coronavirus cases neared 9,000, almost double the previous record set two days ago. The state has reported 111,724 COVID-19 cases since March, more than a fifth of them this week, and 3,327 deaths as of Thursday.
Florida officials attributed the new outbreak to young people crowding bars that reopened three weeks ago at half capacity, although many patrons ignored social distancing restrictions. The state’s seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests has tripled since the start of the month to 13.4%.
Infections have risen dramatically across the nation following business reopenings and protests that began last month after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In Texas, where Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to visit Sunday for an indoor “Celebrate Freedom” event at a 14,000-member Dallas megachurch, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was effectively closing bars and reducing restaurant capacity from 75% to 50%. LA TIMES https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-06-26/texas-orders-bars-shut-restaurants-scale-back-coronavirus-spike
Thank you for this collection of important stats. I’m increasingly scared of the increase in new cases and positive ones, etc. So few wear masks here in OB, Loma Portal and Pt. Loma I think the only time I’ can go outside is late at night or very early a.m. if I don’t want to come face to face with someone with the virus. I don’t want to die and I’m on my own. We all are.