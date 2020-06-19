As San Diego County Reaches ‘Trigger’, Gov. Newsom Says ‘Put the Mask On’

Just when many people thought it was safe to go back out … San Diego County reached the so-called “trigger” – or at least one of them – that could require public health officials to retract decisions that allowed a variety of businesses, parks and activities to reopen or restart.

County officials on Thursday reported that there are now eight community outbreaks that had occurred in the seven-day period from Thursday, June 11, through Wednesday, June 17. Sufficient to trip the trigger.

This was going on just as California Governor Newsom announced a statewide order requiring everyone to wear a mask in most indoor settings and outside when maintaining a physical distance from others is not feasible.

The the order was necessary, Newsom said, because too many people were venturing out in public with no masks. The order requires people to wear face coverings in most indoor public settings, including while they wait in line for public transportation services or to enter a business.

It DOES NOT APPLY to people who are eating at a restaurant while maintaining a 6 foot distance from others – or for people engaged in recreational activities like swimming, hiking, running and biking.

It is not clear whether violators will be ticketed or fined or how the order will be enforced.

Back in San Diego, officials including Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, announced the new and total number of “community outbreaks”; community outbreaks are clusters of cases that occur outside congregate living facilities such as nursing homes, and are one of three immediate red flags that require Wooten to consider modifying her existing public health order.

Seven such epidemiological events in seven consecutive days is the threshold set weeks ago for immediate public action and is among 13 different triggers collectively designed to serve as a kind of canary in the coal mine that the SARS-COV-2 virus is starting to spread more rapidly in the community.

From the San Diego U-T:

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said that in light of tripping the trigger, the county will take three actions: Pause further implementation of state guidance allowing additional types of businesses or activities to reopen beyond those planning to open Friday (nail salons, spas, tattoo parlors), step up targeted enforcement of specific entities not complying with the public health order and continue to remind the public of the seriousness of following the orders to protect public health.

The news surfaced just one day after the county said that the total number of community outbreaks in the past seven days stood at six.

It turned out, though, that even as officials were delivering that total during a regularly-scheduled news conference Wednesday, the county epidemiology department was actively investigating three more. Though one turned out not to meet the official definition of an outbreak — three or more confirmed cases from different households contracted in the same location — the additional two were enough to officially meet the threshold.

According to the County, here is the list of the number of outbreaks associated with each category of activity:

Nine outbreaks at “various health/medical service offices”

Five outbreaks at “manufacturing and repair facilities”

One outbreak at a “resort hotel”

Five outbreaks at “food processing facilities”

Two outbreaks at restaurants

One outbreak at a “landscape company”

One outbreak at an apartment building

Three outbreaks at “private residences,” which include a barbecue and a party

One outbreak at a business park

One outbreak at a grocery store

One outbreak from a ski trip

One outbreak at an out-of-county bachelor party

U-T:

Of the eight outbreaks reported in the last seven days, the biggest had four or five cases, Wooten said. She said no deaths had been associated with any of the eight outbreaks.The two outbreaks confirmed Wednesday and announced Thursday were at a campground and a “social club,” according to county officials. …

Throughout the entire months-long pandemic, the public health department had recorded a total of 39 community outbreaks as of Wednesday. While some, like a group ski trip out of state, have a tinge of the exotic, most, like a grouping of infections at an unnamed manufacturing plant, are right there in the mainline of daily life.

Each takes the work of county contact tracers and public health investigators working diligently to interview each person who tests positive, building a list of close contacts and branching out to ask all affected to self quarantine for two weeks. Wooten said Thursday that it can take the county three or more days to identify an outbreak.

A total of 417 cases and 6 deaths were attributed to the 39 community outbreaks, according to the county’s data. Of the 39 outbreaks, 16 were active as of Wednesday, while the others had been closed after two weeks without any new positive tests.

Meanwhile, California officials reported Thursday 4,084 new coronavirus cases that were confirmed on Wednesday, a record-high single-day increases in cases as more people get tested. Most of the new cases came from Los Angles County, which reported 2,115.

