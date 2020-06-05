Thousands March From Downtown to North Park in Latest George Floyd Protest

by on June 4, 2020 · 1 comment

in Civil Rights, San Diego

Check out these photos, taken around 7:15 pm tonight in North Park. Thousands marched from downtown near the SDPD station up to North Park and along University Avenue.

Taken from the Vermont Street bridge.

Frank Gormlie Frank Gormlie June 4, 2020 at 8:04 pm

Also, up to 100 rallied in Julian in their George Floyd protest late this afternoon and early evening.

