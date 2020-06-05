Thousands March From Downtown to North Park in Latest George Floyd Protest

Check out these photos, taken around 7:15 pm tonight in North Park. Thousands marched from downtown near the SDPD station up to North Park and along University Avenue.
by Staff on June 4, 2020 · 1 comment
Also, up to 100 rallied in Julian in their George Floyd protest late this afternoon and early evening.