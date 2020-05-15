‘What a Difference a Week Makes During COVID’ in San Diego County: 962 New Cases, 35 More Deaths

The above SDU-T chart is from today, Friday, May 15, 2020, with the data good through Thursday, May 14. Compared with last week’s chart published Friday, May 8, with data good through the 7th, we can see the increases in total deaths, total cases and new positive cases. With increased testing, the numbers are bound to go up. Yet, in one week in San Diego County, there were 962 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 additional deaths.

The chart immediately below is from April 30. Between that week and last, there were 865 new cases and 41 deaths.

This next chart, below, is from April 20.

Chart below is from April 6. Remember the old days when total deaths in SD County were only in the double digits?