Ocean Beach Town Council to Hear From Local Businesses – Tonight, Wed., May 27 on Facebook Live

Join the Ocean Beach Town Council tonight, Wednesday, May 27 as they hold their regular monthly meeting via Facebook Live.

They will be joined by representatives from: Raglan Public House, Dirty Birds Ocean Beach, OB Hardware, OB Playhouse & Theatre Company, Newbreak Ocean Beach and OB Beans Coffee Roasters as they discuss the challenges of re-opening OB for business.

Please join the OBTC on Facebook Live, at 7:00 pm, for an interactive Q and A and the opportunity to leave comments and suggestions.

There will also be updates from the SDPD, elected officials’ representatives, our SD Lifeguards, as well as local OB Elementary Principal Marco Drapeau.

Hope you can join.