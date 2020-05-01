May 1st – A Day to Remember the Folks Who Brought You the 8-Hour Day

Originally posted April 29, 2019

By Jim Miller

The majority of Americans don’t know much about May Day or they simply associate it with the state sponsored holiday in the former Soviet Union. For the most part, it’s lost down the memory hole. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll discover a whole forgotten history of American workers and their struggle for basic dignity and rights in the workplace and in society.

The truth of the matter is that May Day has deep American roots. It started in 1866 as part of the movement pushing for the 8-hour day. As historian Jacob Remes reminds us:

The demand for an eight-hour day was about leisure, self-improvement and freedom, but it was also about power. When Eight Hour Leagues agitated for legislation requiring short hours, they were demanding what had never before happened: that the government regulate industry for the advantage of workers.

And when workers sought to enforce the eight-hour day without the government—through declaring for themselves, through their unions, under what conditions they would work—they sought something still more radical: control over their own workplaces. It is telling that employers would often counter a demand for shorter hours with an offer of a wage increase.

Wage increases could be given (and taken away) by employers without giving up their power; agreeing to shorter hours was, employers knew, the beginning of losing their arbitrary power over their workers.

In the course of this effort, the nationwide American labor movement was born. Workers joined together in the service of the principle that, in the emerging industrial age, they should have a say in their economic lives and a voice in our politics—neither of which would come without a struggle.

This campaign led to the passage of the first 8-hour day law in Illinois that was set to take effect on May 1st, 1867. Chicago workers celebrated its enactment with a huge parade and other festivities. Unfortunately, the next day, employers refused to recognize or implement the law, making their workers stay for the customary 10 or 11 hours. The workers responded with a massive general strike that was eventually crushed by the state militia. A year later, the Railroad Strike of 1877 also showed great worker militancy and power, but that too was put down, this time by Federal troops, which deeply damaged the labor movement for the time being.

By the 1880s a revitalized labor movement took up the issue of the 8-hour day once again. In 1886, workers in Chicago, led by anarchists, called for a General Strike on May 1st, and they vowed not to return to their jobs unless employers agreed to an 8-hour day.

As Remes notes,

“The demands of the militant Chicago anarchists coincided with a massive upswing in other militant movements. Workers and Texas farmers were rebelling against a monopolistic railroad system. The Knights of Labor were rapidly organizing and spreading their vision of a cooperative, rather than capitalistic, society.”

It was more than a general strike; it was a struggle against plutocracy and a call for a cooperative commonwealth where democracy was not controlled by the big money of the robber barons of that earlier Gilded Age.

This was, of course, met with fierce resistance from police and the powers that be, and it led to the famous events at Haymarket Square in Chicago. There, an unidentified man threw a bomb into a crowd of protesting workers, killing a policeman, which led the police to fire on the crowd. This resulted in the arrest and conviction of eight anarchists with no hard evidence of their guilt. Four of them were eventually hanged and became martyrs for the cause of workers’ rights internationally.

As August Spies shouted out before meeting his end, “The time will come when our silence will be more powerful than the voices you strangle today.”

Eventually, American workers would win their struggle for the 8-hour day, but May Day itself has been largely forgotten in the United States despite its continued recognition internationally. In the early twentieth century an attempt was made to bury May Day under “Law and Order Day,” which never quite stuck either.

Still, as a result of over a century of redbaiting, May Day continues to be demeaned as a relic of the former Stalinist bloc, which ignores its uniquely American origins. Despite this fraught history, the immigrants’ rights movement, Occupy, and other activist groups have revived May Day to inspire new struggles for workers’ rights.

Just as in the late 19th century, there are forces afoot in America today that are in the process of trying to return us to the era of the old robber barons when the notion of a world with workplace democracy and basic workers’ rights was merely a dream. What is important for us to keep in mind during our new Gilded Age is how hard the struggle was to get many of the things we take for granted in the American workplace and in our democracy.

The new robber barons would like to permanently bury the idea that working people standing together can play a key role in our society and have real political power. That was the motivation behind the Janus decision in the Supreme Court, which sought to gut the power of public sector unions and weaken the entire American labor movement.

Across the country, not just collective bargaining but many other hard-won gains from worker safety laws to Social Security are in jeopardy with billionaire-funded groups like the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) pushing roll-backs of once taken-for-granted rights in state houses and the nation’s capitol. These new lords of the American marketplace are using their wealth to undermine the commonwealth as they seek to silence the voices of those whose actual speech they hope can’t match their spending.

With the Trump administration in power and the wrecking crew in control of Congress, the dreams of the Koch Brothers and others to turn the United States into the best democracy that money can buy are coming to fruition. On the extensive wish list of the plutocrats in charge is the privatization of education, the destruction of healthcare, the “deconstruction” of the state, and the elimination of buffers against the hard edges of the marketplace that the New Deal established, worker protections and collective bargaining in particular. They want free reign to destroy the commons, pollute the planet, and threaten the future health of our children, consequences be damned.

Despite all of these grave threats, there are signs that American workers are not rolling over. The wave of teachers’ strikes across the country, in red and blue states, is a signal that rather than imploding after Janus, public sector workers are fighting back and winning. Elsewhere, workers have defeated “right to work” measures, fought and won higher minimum wages, stood up for immigrants under assault, and have continued to robustly struggle to empower workers in the face of a distinctly hostile national political landscape.

As we head toward the 2020 election, it is precisely this kind of worker militancy that has and will continue to force American political discourse to acknowledge the key issues that the vast majority of American workers care about from gender, racial, and economic inequality to healthcare needs, and concerns about the education and future prospects of all of our children.

So this May 1st, let’s stand together as labor and community, remember our history, and educate, organize, and agitate for justice. Say no to a future based on hate, division, inequality, and a reckless disregard for the future. In the words of the old labor slogan, we believe that “an injury to one is and injury to all” and that our beloved community is worth fighting for with all we’ve got.