Oh, to be Out and About Again      

by Ernie McCray
Oh, I want so
to be out and about again,
to just grab a hold
of my children and grandchildren
and great-grandchildren
and friends
and hug them
for eternity,
or at least
until my arms fall limp.
I can’t wait for such an embrace.
And I have a need
to run into a brotha
on the street
and give him
one of those
“Five on the Black Hand Side”
handshakes
with the bumping
and thumping
and slapping
and tapping
we call
“The Dap,”
something we created
in the 60’s
when we got serious
when it came to
“What’s the haps?”
I’m itching like
Lassie with fleas
to tap back into that,
reestablish my roots
and stuff like that,
get back into African rhythms:
plop my old ass down
in my barber’s chair
and listen
to every topic known to man
get broken down
by a homie or two who,
in such moments,
could steal the show
at the Apollo,
“talking more trash,”
as we used to say,
than a radio”…
Such levity is necessary
for the nourishing of my soul,
something I’ve been
wishing for
since I was
81 years old.
In some moments
I wonder if and when
I’ll ever
sit at a concert again
or a movie or a play or
take in a ballgame
on a nice sunny day
or sleep under the moon
and the stars
for a couple of days.
Will a day come
when I
won’t have to ask
somebody to wear a mask
or when I won’t have to devote
so much energy
to keeping on my toes
as I grapple with
how to keep my ducks in a row
to survive in a world
that’s whirling out of control
like a tornado
given a running start
by a hurricane,
a world gone insane,
driven out of its wits
bit by bit,
a world where now,
when I stroll down the street,
trying to keep a nice stride,
I have to keep a distance
of at least six feet wide
from other folks,
a world where
there are no live audiences
to laugh at the jokes
on the late night shows,
no classrooms
where I can expose
children to
poetry and prose,
no cafes
where I can take myself
out to lunch
with a good book
to read
in my repose.
But, hopefully,
I suppose,
somewhere down the road,
a road leading
to where,
nobody knows,
as that’s just
the way it goes,
a path
will open
to us not having to live apart
from each other
and I can resume
trying to make the world better
with my family
and friends:
the main reason,
if the truth be told,
I want to get out
and about again.
Ahead, though,
is when the real
work begins.
{ 0 comments… add one now }