The New, Stark Reality for Ocean Beach

by on April 8, 2020 · 2 comments

in Ocean Beach

Photographer Jim Grant has captured the stark new reality for Ocean Beach.

Here’s Newport Avenue, the main business street of our beloved seaside village. (From San Diego)

Frank Gormlie Frank Gormlie April 8, 2020 at 10:58 am

Jim Grant is arguably one of the best photographers to ever walk the streets of OB.

sealintheSelkirks sealintheSelkirks April 8, 2020 at 1:08 pm

According to the biologists/infectious disease specialists I’m talking to (and reading), this is the entire country in the next four weeks. At least the more intelligent parts of the country.

Then it gets worse.

