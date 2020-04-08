The New, Stark Reality for Ocean Beach

Photographer Jim Grant has captured the stark new reality for Ocean Beach.
Here’s Newport Avenue, the main business street of our beloved seaside village. (From San Diego)
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Staff on April 8, 2020 · 2 comments
in Ocean Beach
Photographer Jim Grant has captured the stark new reality for Ocean Beach.
Here’s Newport Avenue, the main business street of our beloved seaside village. (From San Diego)
Older Article: Trump Has Financial Interest in Hydroxychloroquine Manufacturer
Newer Article: San Diego County COVID-19 Update Charts
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Jim Grant is arguably one of the best photographers to ever walk the streets of OB.
According to the biologists/infectious disease specialists I’m talking to (and reading), this is the entire country in the next four weeks. At least the more intelligent parts of the country.
Then it gets worse.
sealintheSelkirks