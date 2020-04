San Diego County COVID-19 Update Charts

Here’s the latest chart on San Diego County COVID-19 cases from the San Diego Union-Tribune today, Wednesday, April 8.

It shows a total of 1,454 cases in the county, 289 hospitalized and with 31 deaths from the virus.

Here’s another chart prepared by the County Emergency Operations center on April 7:

Here’s another chart, also prepared by the county showing a summary of COVID-19 cases by race or ethnicity.