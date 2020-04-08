Bernie Sanders Ends His Presidential Campaign

By Sean Sullivan and Chelsea Janes / Washington Post / April 8, 2020 at 8:24 a.m. PDT
Sen. Bernie Sanders, the liberal insurgent who rose from relative obscurity to build a movement and become a two-time runner-up for the Democratic presidential nomination, is ending his 2020 campaign, clearing the way for former vice president Joe Biden to be the party’s choice to take on President Trump in November.
“As I see the crisis gripping the nation,” Sanders told supporters in a live stream on Wednesday from his home in Burlington, Vt. “I cannot in good conscience continue to mount a campaign that cannot win and which would interfere in the important work required of all of us in this difficult hour.”
The exit by Sanders, a 78-year-old democratic socialist from Vermont, marked the apparent close of a roller-coaster primary race that started more than a year ago. What began as the most diverse presidential field in history, featuring more than two dozen candidates, is finishing with the victory of an older white man whose prospects were written off not long ago.
After having inflicted maximum damage on a second Democratic nominee, Sanders finally exits a race he could never have won but not without threatening to make more mischief with his remaining delegates.
Small wonder Donald Trump is in the White House with politicians like Sanders involved in the American political process
Oh, and how’s Wisconsin doing today? Democracy in Action, BABY! You’ll just LOVE the hypocrisy of the pictures in these two articles. And think on this while you are reading the articles:
There are 2.9 hospital beds for every 1,000 people in the United States. That’s fewer than Turkmenistan (7.4 beds per 1,000), Mongolia (7.0), Argentina (5.0) and Libya (3.7). In fact, the US ranks 69th out of 182 countries analyzed by the World Health Organization. This lack of hospital beds is forcing doctors across the country to ration care under Covid-19, pushing up the number of preventable deaths.
We’re number 1 at being number 69 of 182. Exceptional country…at delusional thinking.
WI Republican speaker says ‘you are incredibly safe to go out’ while wearing full surgical outfit (AT A POLLING PLACE!!!)
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/4/7/1935278/-WI-Republican-Speaker-says-You-are-incredibly-safe-to-go-out-while-wearing-full-surgical-outfit
___________
‘Welcome to the Shit Show!’ Wisconsin lt. governor tweets as long lines form at WI voting locations
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/4/7/1935149/–Welcome-to-the-Shit-Show-Wisconsin-Lt-Governor-tweets-as-long-lines-form-at-WI-voting-locations
___________
The coup d’etat by the neoliberals on the unSupreme Court in 2000 has pretty much been set in concrete. Based on the last 40 years of Reaganism cause & effect…this country is toast. An Oligarchy in fact even if not admitted to by the corporate ‘media’ but then they are owned by the Oligarchs so why would anybody else expect anything different? Nobody alive today under the age of 40 has any idea what living in a different political reality could possibly be like because they’ve never experienced it. And they aren’t taught anything different in public schools, either. The indoctrination of children has been incredibly powerful.
Bernie was the LEAST offensive choice in the last two elections. Anybody ever read up on the Greek Prophetess Cassandra? No? You should because that’s where we’re at today.
Thank you OB Rag for being a source of sanity in a very bleak ongoing disaster that most don’t have a clue is happening. The wake-up to reality is going to be…deranged.
sealintheSelkirks
Bernie Sanders – along with his millions of supporters – have brought the terms “democratic socialist” back as housework words. Maybe many Americans have gotten over their fear of the word “socialist” – as Trump hands out billions to big corporations and the little peasants who run the place.
Carl, Trump didn’t win in 2016 because of Sanders. I wish to remind you that Clinton had 3 million more votes than Trump and Trump won because of a hold-over antique from our slavery days.