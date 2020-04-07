Ocean Beach Saw Most Citations Issued by San Diego Police for Violations of ‘Stay-Home’ Order

Over last weekend, San Diego Police and County Sheriff’s began to enforce orders to stay home and avoid areas, including parks and beaches. San Diego Police issued 16 citations, where Sheriff’s deputies issued 34. And Ocean Beach saw most of those citations written up by San Diego officers. Two were issued by Carlsbad police.

Ten citations were issued in Ocean Beach, including two at Dog Beach and three at Robb Field Skate Park. One citation was issued in the Sunset Cliffs area.

Law enforcement across the County issued 52 citations for violations of the state’s stay-home order, which is intended to keep the public indoors to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The tickets for the violations are misdemeanor charges that carry potential fines of up to $1,000, up to six months of jail time or both. However, to be clear, it’s doubtful that anyone would actually be arrested and detained in custody – as Courts and Jails are releasing defendants and short-timer inmates.

Also, San Diego police in recent days have cited five smoke shops for remaining open in violation of the state order, which requires businesses deemed nonessential to close. It’s unclear if any of those cited smoke shops were in OB. San Diego Union-Tribune