Midway Planners Get on Board ‘Remove 30 Foot Height Limit’ Train

By Geoff Page

The mid way-Pacific Community Planning Group decided to try and a hold a meeting on-line, Wednesday, April 15, much the same as the OB Planning Board did using the Zoom meeting software. The meeting went off without any of the interruptions the OBPB suffered on their first try.

The motivation for this effort was very clear as there was really only one item of interest on the agenda, changing the 30-foot height limit in the Midway area. Council members Campbell and Cate are pushing to have measure on the November ballot to effect this change. The Midway group wanted to support this effort and they did with a unanimous vote from a quorum of six people.

The ballot measure was covered in detail in the OB Rag in February

That our own council person is one of the two pushing this change, is a surprise to many. When asked during her campaign about the 30-foot height limit, Campbell answered as any politician had to and said she believed in it and would protect the provision. Now that there is a big push to redevelop the Midway area, Campbell changed her mind at least for that area.

It is interesting that the “developer” that is most interested in this change is the City Of San Diego because a big portion of the land that will be redeveloped belongs to the city, including the Sports Arena, all of the parking lot around it, and leases from the old Pier One imports to the east and the land under the shopping center on the west side of the arena. Now that the height limit is a problem for the city, they figure it is time to change it.

The Midway agenda item was just to support Campbell’s motion to put this on the ballot. This support will be held up high for all to see to show that the Midway people are in favor of this. If they had opposed it, nothing would have been heard about that. But, is this really the case?

The Midway group is made up mostly of business people who own property or businesses in the Midway area. After having attended these meetings for more than three years, this reporter can say that this is a nice group of people, they are not a rapacious group of developers like the Mission Valley planning group. The Midway people have good reason for wanting to see the area improved, anyone who has spent any time there would understand. But, many do have a vested interest in the future development.

Holding a meeting on-line to discuss such an important issue was questionable because the public really did not have a chance to participate. The meeting was advertised properly but because of how it had to be held, very few people had a chance to be heard and those who spoke were all in favor of this change.

What was the hurry? Chair Cathy Kenton explained. There is a deadline for getting something on the November ballot. There was supposed to be a council Rules Committee hearing the same day about this issue and Midway wanted to get its forgone conclusion of support in for that discussion. As it developed, the meeting was postponed until May 13. Because of that, the deadline for getting something on the ballot was extended.

From the Rules Committee, the issue goes to the council. If they send it forward, it goes to the city attorney to ensure the ballot language is acceptable. It then goes back to the council for a vote. Kenton explained the two processes for getting something on the ballot. The council can vote to put it there or it can be placed on the ballot by a citizen’s initiative that requires gathering signatures. Because of the tight time frame, there isn’t time to do a citizen’s initiative and as Kenton stated, they don’t want to wait another two years to get this voted on.

Kenton explained that their group cannot campaign for this ballot measure, they can only vote to support putting it on the ballot. The operating rules for planning groups would not allow them to be politically involved as a group but as individuals, they could.

Kenton characterized this change as “correcting a mistake” when the Midway area was included in the 1972 ballot measure that established the height limit at the coast. She said the boundary for the proposition was “arbitrarily” drawn to include Midway and that no value was added by doing so because the area is so far from the coast.

Another board member said it was her understanding that developers needed the height change in order to consider participating in proposals for the new development. Of course, developers have hated this restriction ever since it went into effect.

The main argument for changing the height limit is that it would allow taller buildings for the added residences and leave more land on the ground for parks and open space. The claim is that, if the limit was in effect, the land would have to be covered in buildings to accommodate the planned density. Of course, it is not written in stone that all the planned density has to actually happen but the argument does have merit.

It is highly probable that the council will vote to put it on the ballot because the councilmember with the affected district is in favor of it. And, six people representing the whole Midway area voted to support it. The devil will be in the ballot language. If it is clearly crafted to only affect the Midway planning group borders, it might fly. Everyone needs to read the measure carefully to be sure there is no poison pill in there that will open up the rest of the Prop D area to this same change.

There was a film once that showed how people, who needed to get cattle across a river full of piranhas, would kill one cow and throw it in the river. While the fish were devouring the carcass, they could get the rest of the cattle across unharmed. Maybe Midway could be that cow for the developers and leave the rest of the Prop D area safe.