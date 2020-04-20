The Widder Curry Is Angry

By Judi Curry

It is hard not to feel anger during this “forced” stay-at-home period of time.

But the anger is directed in so many areas – directed at the President of the United States for ignoring all the information that he received that the pandemic was coming. Anger at China for not telling us the truth about how it began in the first place.

Anger that once it was recognized the President of the United States changed his dunce cap for a “pseudo medical degree” and proceeded to go by his “gut” level on what should be done. Anger at the President of the United States for not listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the most respected physicians/scientists in the world today as to methods of combating this disease.

Angry at the President of the United States for touting the malaria drug that he has a vested interest in even though Dr. Fauci has urged caution in using it. My anger at the President of the United States in only one part of the reason my blood pressure is higher than usual.

In watching the television yesterday, and seeing the protests of the “stay home” movement, I am angry at the people that are more concerned for their own enjoyment than in keeping other people safe.

There were signs stating that the “Covid 19 is a Hoax”; there were chants to “Lock Her Up” in Michigan because the Governor, Ann Whitmer has enforced this measure; there were signs in Huntington Beach that stated “Open Up Our Beaches and Parks”; the President of the United States declared that “some state orders are ‘too tough’”. Gee, all that is trying to be done is to save lives.

I am angry that there are so many stupid people in America. I am angry that the compassion that has permeated our country for so many hundreds of years is gone. I am angry that we Americans are unable to face reality that this virus has already wiped out members of the same family, and if we do not protect ourselves, our families might be next.

I am angry when I look at the age of the protesters that so many of them are young and dumb. Where are their parents? Oh dear, protesting with them. I am angry that those people protesting are “non-believers” – no belief in scientific studies going on as I write this missive.

I am angry that I cannot get a hug or have any human contact with others if I am to remain safe. I am angry that I cannot do my own shopping; that I have to rely on others to help me get through this. I am angry that one of my daughters – a Kaiser employee – has to go into the hospital setting every day because she is an “essential” employee. I am angry that another daughter works for the government and also has to go into the office on a periodic basis because she, too, is an essential employee.

I am angry that another daughter has lost her job because she is NOT an essential employee and she has two children in college. I am angry that students today must resort to “on-line” learning in spite of the fact that all students learn differently. Some will never regain what is being lost because of the inability to master the on-line classes. I am angry that in spite of trying to keep people safe, there are those protesters saying, “open the schools.” They might as well say, “let’s expose everyone and the fittest will survive.” I am angry that the beaches in Florida have been reopened.

And let’s bring my anger even closer to home. Yesterday my exchange student, Hitomi, and I stood at the front window and watched a woman park her car in front of the house. She proceeded to get out of her car and get her dog from the back seat. The dog was not on a leash, and as soon as it was released he took a healthy crap on my lawn. I walked out to and asked her if she needed a doggie bag. She looked at me, put a leash on the dog, and proceeded to walk down the street. Since I already had a doggie bag in my hand, I picked up the poop and left the bag on the hood of her car. When she left, and neither Hitomi nor I saw her come back, the car and doggie bag were gone. Lady, why did you have to drive to my neighborhood so your dog should take a crap?

And have you seen what Sunset Cliffs looks like ALL day? Not just at sunset. I am angry that in spite of everyone being told to stay at home they are coming to this neighborhood to watch the waves; walk their dogs; ride their bikes, etc. It is ok if you live here. I wouldn’t go to your “hood” with my dog. But judging by the line-up of cars exiting the area when the sunset is over, it is a party for some. You are endangering me, my neighbors, and everyone else around us by coming over here. I’ve watched people argue with the police that are protecting our parking lots.

I have seen people cut the yellow tape when the Police leave and sit in the very area that is off limits to everyone, including those of us living in the area. I have heard the helicopters flying overhead telling people to leave; telling them to go home; telling them they cannot walk, ride, hike, or… .on the ocean side of Sunset Cliffs. I have heard motorcycles revving up so loudly that they drown out the helicopters. I have heard the parties; the music; and watched the downing of drinks and food in an area that is off limits. What is wrong with these people? Do they all think that they are infallible and the virus will not get to them?

I am angry that my life has come to this. I accept the orders. It is for my protection. I do not accept that some people think that the rules are not for them. When the second wave hits, and, according to the scientists that are studying this virus, it will, I can only hope that those bringing their germs to these places will be confined to their homes while they try to recover from the same virus that has already killed too many people. In the meantime, I am angry that I have to write this to help me cope with the stupidity that is all around me.