Effective Friday, May 1 San Diego County Orders Everyone to Wear Face Coverings in Public While with Non-Household Member

Effective Friday, May 1 everyone must wear face coverings whenever they are in public and expect to come within 6 feet of a non-household member. Face coverings provide a layer of protection that allows us all to stay safe from the spread of COVID-19.

All persons two years of age or older who are present in the County shall be in possession of a face covering when they leave their home or place of residence and shall wear it when they are in a business or within six feet of another person who is not a member of their family or household.

Persons with medical or mental health conditions, or a developmental disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering, shall be exempt from this requirement.

Remember that face coverings are different from medical-grade face masks; we highly recommend that the general public use fabric face coverings, and to donate any medical-grade face masks to local healthcare facilities. From Office of Supervisor Nathan Fletcher