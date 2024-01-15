Following Tragic Death of Owner, OB’s Irish Pub The Harp Is Up for Sale

Anthony “Tony” Fleming founded The Harp Irish Pub 20 years ago a pub and eatery on OB’s main commercial drag, Newport Avenue.

Tragically last October 2023, Tony tried to break up a fight outside the pub but in the process, suffered a heart attack. He subsequently passed away on October 18, 2023, at the young age of 63.

Now The Harp is for sale by local commercial real estate brokerage firm Next Wave Commercial. The 5,000 square-foot bar and grill is being sold for the asking price of $495,000, which includes all furniture, fixtures, equipment and a Type 47 full liquor license. The Harp remains open during listed hours while it seeks a new owner.

The Harp Irish Pub & Grill is located at 4935 Newport Avenue in San Diego’s Ocean Beach. For more information, visit harpob.com.

From SanDiegoVille