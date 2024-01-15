City Puts Up Notice of Demolition and Replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier

A notice is attached to the Ocean Beach Pier gate from the City of San Diego’s Development Services Department – and it appears to end the “argument” over the future of the iconic structure — it’s a notice of the “historic designation, demolition and replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier ….”
The date of the notice is February 6, 2024.
Here is a close-up of the text:
(Hat tip to Ed Baier.)
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
The posted notice appears to just be part of the whole pier project. The initial money available is for design and permitting. The permit process can take a long time, I think this is just a start and should be looked at positively. It does not indicate anything happening any time soon.