Official Start of Environmental Review Process for Midway Rising Reveals Changes to Re-development Plan

ON Monday, December 18, the city published the “notice of preparation” for the sports arena area redevelopment — inviting the public and others to help craft what’s studied in the environmental analysis of the proposed development.

As we all know, the Midway Rising re-development team was selected in 2022 by the city council to remake the property in the Midway District. And as we all must know by now, the re-development team was headed up at the time by Brad Termini, head of housing developer Zephyr, who – along with his spouse – were the biggest contributors to Mayor Gloria’s campaign for mayor.

The mayor was the biggest fan of Midway Rising and convinced the city council to select it for one of the most massive redevelopment projects in modern San Diego history.

Importantly, as Jennifer van Grove instructs us in the U-T, in yesterday’s grandiose journalistic spread on the situation, the release of the notice of preparation “marks the official start of the environmental review process, as mandated by California’s Environmental Quality Act, and is a precursor to finalizing ground lease terms.”

Van Grove reminds us:

The development team, which last December entered into a two-year negotiation period with the city, is made up of –

Legends ,

, market-rate housing developer Zephyr and

and affordable housing builder Chelsea Investment Corp .

. In June, a subsidiary of billionaire Stan Kroenke’s real estate firm The Kroenke Group took a 90 percent ownership interest in the Midway Rising entity.

Van Grove points out the confines of the moment:

The Midway Rising development team selected last year to remake San Diego’s sports arena property in the Midway District has moved into the second leg of a negotiation period with the city that should, if all goes according to plan, culminate with a development deal by the end of 2024.

But van Grove understates what this “milestone” signifies, by saying:

As such, the milestone reveals for the first time new project refinements the development team has made to its housing, commercial retail and park plan over the past 12 months.

“Refinements”? She continues, “The team’s winning bid has evolved in consequential ways over recent months.”

Let’s focus on these refinements.

Midway Rising’s previously proposed 200-room hotel was scrapped earlier this year,

earlier this year, 250 residential units set aside for middle-income families was also scrapped . (The development team: a lack of viable financing options eliminated the subsidized housing type.)

. (The development team: a lack of viable financing options eliminated the subsidized housing type.) The project will allow for 4,627 total residential units at build-out — or 377 more units than originally proposed .

at build-out — or . The 250,000 square feet for commercial uses has been slashed to 130,000 square feet

A vision of second-level shops, bars and eateries connected to the arena and residential buildings by elevated walkways changed to ground-level-only retail promenade cascading through the central spine of the project.

promenade cascading through the central spine of the project. green roofs and rooftop parks may be eliminated due to a city policy that requires solar panels on rooftops,

due to a city policy that requires solar panels on rooftops, This would cut down the total project acreage dedicated to parks and plazas , 20 acres of parks, plazas and open space.

, 20 acres of parks, plazas and open space. parking changes : now eight stories of podium parking as a part of residential buildings, with units wrapped around the garages to mask their appearance.

: now eight stories of podium parking as a part of residential buildings, with units wrapped around the garages to mask their appearance. Arena and retail parking will be distributed throughout the project, as opposed to spaces being housed in a large, central garage.

Other important points:

The notice of preparation is available for public comment through January 17.

No in-person public scoping meeting for feedback will be held by city; instead the city has posted a YouTube video that explains the project and next steps. Public comments can be submitted using the form available at sandiego.gov/ceqa/meetings.

Spring 2024: A draft environmental impact report is anticipated to be released for public review.

The development team hopes the work will be finalized alongside deal terms before the end of 2024.

Midway Rising is still supposed to build 2,000 residential units deed-restricted for families making 80 percent or less of the area median income.

The affordable housing commitment, which served as the basis for the team’s selection, is reflected in the notice of preparation and is an obligation memorialized in the team’s negotiation contract with the city.

The team is retaining its public square, or what they’re calling the Zocalo, near the arena, they said. …

the team is still planning to build a 16,000-seat arena that emphasizes entertainment uses over major league sports tenants….

The project’s environmental analysis — what’s called a subsequent environmental impact report — will build off the work completed in 2018 for the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan. The report will study the environmental impacts associated with greater density and a range of land uses — allowing for up to 109 dwelling units per acre in some areas — across four planning areas.

The Midway Rising Specific Plan requires a general plan amendment and community plan amendment.