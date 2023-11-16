‘Sunset Clips Classic’ Returns to PLNU for Third Season

Gather some friends and a camera because Sunset Clips Classic will be coming back for its third season at Point Loma Nazarene University. The event is a viewing and competition of students surf videos that they filmed and edited in teams. On Oct. 30 via @sunsetclipsclassic on Instagram, an account run by the students hosting, a post announced the return of the event in spring 2024. Submissions for the premiere will be due by midnight on March 23.

Despite the competition between videos with the winners receiving prizes, the intent of the event is to bring together a community that shares a common interest.

“The purpose of the event is to showcase students surfing and the waves that we have access to right in our backyard. It’s really about students making their own film, having fun, exploring and getting to showcase their talent,” said third-year mechanical engineering major Jacob Le, one of the students helping organize Sunset Clips Classic this year.

