Rising Sea Levels Will Impact Sports Arena Redevelopment — Midway Rising to Hold Workshop on Nov. 29 at Jacobs Center

CBS8 News – YouTube/ Nov 16, 2023

Midway Rising will hold an informational workshop on November 29 for residents to learn more about the project and to ask any questions.

The workshop will be held at Celebration Hall at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation

from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. located at 404 Euclid Ave.

Sea levels are rising. That spells trouble for low-lying areas throughout the region, none more so than in San Diego’s Midway District and surrounding areas. And while rising sea levels will raise a number of issues in regard to flooding along coastal communities and flood-prone areas, higher sea levels will also impact infrastructure such as water and sewage lines for communities that have been there for decades as well as those soon to be built, such as the massive redevelopment of the city’s Sports Arena property.

According to recent models from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as well as state models, San Diego and the rest of the West Coast could see sea levels increase by four-eight inches in the next 26 years, a significant amount when factoring rising tides, high surf, and other factors.

The Midway Rising development team proposes building 4,000 new housing units, 2,000 of which are designated as affordable, as well as a new sports arena, commercial, and open space.

The project, as proposed, will be the largest affordable housing development ever to be built in the city of San Diego.

In recent months, the Midway Rising development team, comprised of Zephyr Partners, Legends Management, and Chelsea Affordable Development, notified the city that a large sewer line that runs the span of the property forced them to jettison 250 affordable units from the 2,250 proposed.

More changes, however, could be on the horizon.

According to city emails obtained by CBS 8, city planning and environmental officials are raising concerns over the rising water table.

“Based on the latest sea level rise projections from the state and modeling available through the United States Geological Survey, the project area sees very shallow groundwater, 0-1 meter by the year 2050, with increasing areas of emergent (water table at the surface) by 2100” reads a March 8 email from San Diego’s Chief Resilience Officer, Julia Chase to city planners.

Added Chase, “This raises concerns for public health and safety as well as impacts to critical infrastructure. I would recommend additional analysis of this as the project moves forward.”

Chase’s concerns are echoed by longtime hydrologist for the United States Geological Survey, Wes Dankins.

Dankins is not surprised to hear there are concerns about the impacts that rising groundwater and emergent water tables are possibly in store for Midway and surrounding areas.

“In regard to ocean and groundwater levels, there are many reasons that cause concern for development here,” said Danskin before adding, “these concerns are very real, they’re not overstated.

Danskin says the emerging water table and rising groundwater projections are only a part of the larger issues at the site. “The shallow depth to groundwater would be an engineering issue that should be looked at, the potential rise for sea level change would be appropriate to look at, as is the possibility of earthquake hazards,” said Danskin.

“The development team and the city may know this but the public may not,” he added.

Shelby Jordan from Legends, the Midway Rising representative who will focus on the construction of a new arena, said the team is working with the city to bring the project to fruition.

“Midway Rising is committed to delivering an exceptional project that creates more than 4,000 new homes for San Diegans, including 2,000 truly affordable ones, and a new, state-of-the-art entertainment center,” said Jordan. “We are working closely with City planners to conduct extensive due diligence on the site. The City will also be conducting a comprehensive environmental review of the project, which will provide the public with several opportunities to provide comments. To date, we have found nothing that would impact our ability to deliver this project to the community.”

In a statement to CBS 8, a spokesperson for the city said that rising sea levels are currently being looked at.

“City staff is aware that sea level rise is one of the many technical issues needing consideration and review for the project. As the project is undergoing review, City staff will be further exploring how the predicted sea level rise will or will not impact the project site and how the design and build-out of the project may be modified based on sea level rise and/or other issues.

Midway Rising will hold an informational workshop on November 29 for residents to learn more about the project and to ask any questions. The workshop will be held at Celebration Hall at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. located at 404 Euclid Ave.