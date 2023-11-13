More on Gloria’s Dealing With Developers

By Joni Halpern

Let’s look at the facts.

Every housing project in the portions of San Diego that can be considered affluent or wealthy can yield maximum market-rate rents for a developer. Adding market-rate units in a city that contains part of the “American Riviera” can only increase profits.

So first things first — the developers gain the right to build hundreds and later thousands of new units, promising to help the City accommodate households up to 60% Area Median Income (AMI), or 80% AMI, or preferably 120% AMI.

Developers get very advantageous permissions (limited, if any, parking, fees, or other requirements) that limit up-front costs.

Then they allocate a few units to “affordable” status.

But they don’t want the cleaning ladies, the child care providers, the caregivers, the working people who work for wages low enough to help the market-rate renters sustain their households.

The developments proliferate, but San Diego NEVER makes a dent in the massive backlog of units needed to house the individuals or families with low incomes. Households with two persons making low wages, elderly people with small fixed incomes of Social Security or small pensions, disabled persons on fixed incomes — none of the existing developments constructed under the easing of building requirements will ever address the needs of these persons.

Yet these persons are an essential part of our city, our communities, our family lives.

Instead, we will place them in little ghettos that we now create just for them. They are worthy to take care of our beloved family members, worthy to enter our houses to fix the things we want fixed at a low price, worthy to enter our private spaces to clean, but never to live next to us.

And that is the bargain Mayor Todd Gloria has made with developers.

Step 1 — give them latitude to build the maximum market-rate apartments.

Step 2 — move the unwanted to spaces where they will not tarnish the optimum rental prices developers want to impose.

I voted for Todd Gloria. But I will never make that mistake again.