News From Ocean Beach and Point Loma – Late Oct./ Early Nov. Part 2

Workouts Can Be Dangerous

On July 23, Kyle Schmid was on the sand in Ocean Beach by Tower 5 just south of Dog Beach. From his vantage point, he said he saw another surfer surf over a girl paddling out. “She was immediately bleeding heavily from her head,” he continued on the NextDoor app. “When she got to the beach, she was covered in blood down to her feet, and her boyfriend told me the man who did it yelled, ‘You should’ve stayed out of the way,’ and paddled away while they were rushing her to shore to get help.”

To Schmid, it looked like the surfer had “full control of his board and aggressively turned at her and ran her over out of irritation,” he recounted. “Then he threw up his hands and paddled north.” Others on the app who said they witnessed the surf assault corroborated with Schmid and added that she needed staples to close the wound. San Diego Reader

Shelter Island Photo from Peninsula Newsletter taken by Mary Short

Warren-Walker prepares to bring its Middle School to Point Loma-OB to join its two other campuses

Warren-Walker School is a private school offering early-childhood through eighth-grade education among three San Diego campuses — the Early Learning & Infant Care Center in Point Loma for infants and preschoolers, the Lower School at the Point Loma-Ocean Beach border for prekindergarten through fifth grade, and the Middle School in the Mission Valley area for sixth through eighth grades. Pt. Loma / OB Monthly

10th Anniversary of “Ride the Point” on Nov. 11

The 10th Annual Jim Krause Memorial Charity Cycling Ride the Point for pancreatic cancer research, beginning and ending at Liberty Station, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11. This local all-volunteer ride on Veterans Day this year has raised over $300,000 for pancreatic cancer research at UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center. Hosted by the Point Loma Rotary Club, Ride the Point has three distances to accommodate diverse levels of cycling experience. The 5-mile Family Fun Ride is relatively flat on bike paths along San Diego Bay perfect for beginners, challenged athletes, and families. The 25 and Metric Century are street rides with exclusive routes and challenging climbs around scenic San Diego.

Bicyclist Injured on West Pt Loma

A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Point Loma Monday night, Oct. 30, San Diego police said in a release. Around 10 p.m., the bicyclist, described as a 41-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on West Point Loma Boulevard in the No. 2 lane when a Lexus, also in the lane, hit her in the 4300 block of the road. The bicyclist sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Robertos to Open in Point Loma

Family pride and dedication keep Roberto’s Taco Shops going and growing and will be on display soon at their new Point Loma location, 1155 Scott St. site (formerly Loma Bonita), and is expected to open in mid-November. The Mexican eatery is named for Roberto Robledo who, along with his wife Dolores, started out supplying tortillas to stores and restaurants from their San Ysidro tortilla factory in 1964. Soon after opening their tortilla factory, the couple expanded their venture opening a traditional-style taco shop. Nearly 60 years later, there are now 70 Roberto’s Taco Shops throughout California and Nevada, including more than a dozen in San Diego County, offering traditional Mexican food. The family-owned and -operated business is now into its third generation with granddaughter Jessica De La Rosa running Roberto’s North Park location. She will also be in charge of their new site.

Unhoused Elder Killed in Collision in the Midway

A 65-year-old unhoused elder member of the Midway community was killed Saturday, Oct. 28, when he was struck by a Mercedes Sprinter Van near the Interstate 8 Freeway, authorities said Saturday. The collision was reported at approximately 8:17 p.m. Friday and upon their arrival, San Diego Police officers learned a 74-year-old man driving the 2008 black van on the freeway transitioned to the 3600 block of Camino Del Rio West, then struck the victim, who was walking in the eastbound lane, said Officer Robert Heims. The pedestrian died at the scene from traumatic injuries. The driver of the van and his two passengers were not injured and driving under the influence was not a factor in the collision, Heims said. Patch

Will San Diego Crack Down Harsher on 3-Day Parking Vagrants?

The city of San Diego is considering cracking down even harder on people who leave their cars or trucks parked in the same spot on the public street for too long. It is already illegal to leave a vehicle parked on any of San Diego’s public roadways for more than three days straight, but city officials say the rule has been difficult to enforce due to cars moving the shortest distance to avoid getting towed. The San Diego City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted unanimously on Oct. 18 to approve an amendment to the San Diego Municipal Code related to 72-hour parking violations, increasing the required distance a vehicle must be moved when left on the public roadway for 72 consecutive hours.

Under the amended code, vehicles must travel at least half a mile instead of one-tenth of a mile to restart the three-day timer. The one-tenth-mile designation for SDMC 86.0137 — “Prohibition of Use of Streets for Storage, Service or Sale of Vehicles or For Habitation” — was created in 1985 when officers would look through windows and check the odometer to determine if the vehicle moved far enough, according to a staffer for Mayor Todd Gloria. “The current distance of one-tenth of a mile is an outdated requirement that inhibits effective enforcement of this municipal code,” Kohta Zaiser, Gloria’s deputy director of community engagement, said in a presentation. By increasing the required distance, he says the city will be able to better enforce regulations using visual determinations and improve parking turnover, especially in commercial corridors.

Since the beginning of the year, the city’s Get It Done tipster app has received more than 37,000 reports about 72-hour parking violations, averaging around 130 complaints per day. Once officers investigate a complaint, they will leave a pink warning notice on the vehicle. If the vehicle has not moved the appropriate distance when police return in the next 72 hours, they will have it towed or issue a citation. The fine amount is $53.50, with a $41.00 first late fee and a $10.00 second late fee, according to the city’s website. Councilmember Jennifer Campbell, who represents the city’s District 2 beach communities and Clairemont, said that illegally parked vehicles blocking the roadways have been a big issue among her constituents. “People get a citation, and then they move it like 3 feet or something,” Campbell said during the committee meeting. “They get away with it under the old law, so it’s very important that we make this advancement.”

The Public Safety Committee voted 3-0, with Councilmember Raul Campillo of District 7 absent, to approve the amendment to the existing ordinance. It still needs to go to the full City Council for consideration. The amendment will require two hearings, and the second one will occur in December at the earliest, according to a spokesperson for Gloria. If approved, the change will take effect 30 days after the second hearing. 7SanDiego

Apartment Fire on W. Pt. Loma

Firefighters battled a structure fire that broke out at a 16-unit apartment complex in Point Loma on Saturday, Oct. 21. Units were dispatched at 10:38 a.m. and arrived a few minutes later to 4330 W. Point Loma Blvd., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. A total of 34 personnel were assigned to the fire, including two trucks, four engines and one medic, fire officials said. No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported. The cause of the fire was unknown.

Man Convicted of 1990 Point Loma Murder of Sailor

A man charged with fatally stabbing a Navy sailor at the victim’s Point Loma residence more than three decades ago was convicted Thursday, Oct.19 of second-degree murder. A San Diego jury found Brian Scott Koehl, 52, guilty in the killing of 32-year-old Larry Joe Breen, whose body was discovered on May 25, 1990. Breen, a petty officer and cook stationed aboard the USS Fox CG-33 who was slated to be then-President George Bush’s chef at Camp David, was stabbed twice in the neck and found slumped against a fence in the backyard of his Locust Street home. The victim was nude, covered in blood, and his body was located near a broken-out window. Though the case went cold, Deputy District Attorney Lisa Fox said Koehl, who was also in the Navy at the time, was tied to the scene via DNA initially found in a blood stain and on a beer bottle inside the home. The prosecutor said that in 2019, “an investigative lead” led police to identify Koehl as a suspect and his DNA was matched to the blood stain, beer bottle and numerous other items throughout the home. For more, go here.

OB Vintners Set Record for Season



Gianni Buonomo Vintners on Newport Ave. claims they have reached the halfway point of “Crush 2023″ and that’s ” really kind of crazy what we’ve done in this 3000 square foot space at the beach!” So far this season they’ve managed to ferment 14 tons of Washington grapes and put the wine in barrels. They’ve also received three tons of Barbera from Amador County and six tons from California. (Nebbiolo and Petite Sirah). They invite OBceans to stop by to check out the winemaking process and sample the newest releases. One of the new releases is the the 2019 Lagrein and has quickly become a Tasting Room favorite. The 2019 Avennio shows off how luscious a Syrah-Mourvèdre blend can be. The Tasting Room is open Wednesday – Saturday from 1:00 to 7:00, but they’ll be around making wine every day.

Lomaland and Katherine Tingley in New Historical Novel by San Diegan

Susan Goldbeck, a San Diegan, has a new historical novel, New Town, and invites readers to saddle up and ride back in time and explore the rich history of San Diego at the turn of the last century. Point Loma’s Lomaland and Katherine Tingley are both included. Lomaland was perhaps the most successful utopian community ever, was a leading cultural and educational center of the entire region for decades. Digital Journal