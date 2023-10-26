Historic Preservation Action Alert — Thurs., Oct.26

by on October 26, 2023 · 0 comments

in History, San Diego

SOHO has released a Preservation Action Alert and Call to Action for today, Oct. 26 for San Diego’s Preservation Ordinance is in jeopardy. (For all links, go to original email here.)

