‘Hey, Let’s Make Hillcrest More Crowded!’

City Hall’s Hillcrest “Amendment”: More Density, More Bike Lanes, Less Parking

By Kate Callen – a candidate for City Council District 3

The “strong mayor” autocracy that runs San Diego has decided that Hillcrest, one of District 3’s most congested communities, just isn’t congested enough. A new fast-tracked “Hillcrest Focused Plan Amendment” has been foisted onto the Uptown Planners group for a cursory review. Details are outlined in an Oct. 29 Union-Tribune story. Some takeaways:

The new plan calls for building 20,000 new units and 50,000 new residents in Hillcrest with no measures to increase affordable housing.

Historic preservation will be phased out, especially if Mayor Gloria succeeds in weakening the City’s historic resources ordinance.

Even as current bike lanes are underutilized, the plan calls for more bikeways, narrower streets, and less street parking.

Few housing units will include on-site parking. New residents with cars (i.e., most of them) will ramp up the demand for scarce parking. A rise in “circling the block” searches for curb space will escalate car exhaust fumes in neighborhoods.

In theory, the amendment will only impact Hillcrest. But if it becomes part of the larger Uptown Plan, surrounding neighborhoods like Mission Hills will be vulnerable.

Uptown Planners is expected to advise against the amendment’s adoption. But Board members do not expect the City to listen. As one member said, “This is a developer land grab, enabled by the Mayor.”

ENOUGH – IS – ENOUGH!!

If I am elected, I will fight City Hall’s encroachment on District 3 neighborhoods, and I will call out the Mayor when he puts powerful interests ahead of public interest.

I need to reach as many D3 residents and small business owners as I can. Please forward this message to your friends and neighbors.

Thank you.