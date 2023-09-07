The Best Idea: Neither Biden nor Trump

Colleen O’Connor’s views are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of the OB Rag.

By Colleen O’Connor

In December of last year, I posted a prediction: “Neither Biden nor Trump will be elected the U.S. President in 2024.”

I stand by those postings. Now some very prominent politicians and strategists are beginning to agree. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said, “there’s a ‘good shot’ neither Biden nor Trump will be on the 2024 ballot.”

Add Senator, Tim Kaine (D-Va.) who declared that there is a “powerful argument” to be made that the 14th Amendment disqualifies former President Trump from even running in 2024.

Enter GOP Presidential candidate, Nikki Haley who argued: “The American people are not going to vote for a convicted criminal. The American people are going to vote for someone who can win a general election,” Haley, 51, said. “I have faith in the American people. They know what they need to do.”

Don’t believe her? Look at more polls.

THE POLLS:

A majority of voters know the weaknesses of both men. And do not want a 2024 rematch.

· Sununu, himself, cited a recent poll from The Associated Press that found that 69% of Democrats think Biden is “too old to be effective for four more years.”

· This follows a recent poll that suggests 75% and 69% of U.S. adults wouldn’t like to see either Biden or Trump, respectively, run for president.

· AP-NORAC. “Three-fourths of US adults say: “Biden is too old for a second term” and Trump is too “corrupt.”

· A Politico Ipso poll (https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/08/25/ipsos-poll-trump-indictment-00112755) shows both Biden and Trump with big “unfavorable ratings.

o Donald Trump. Favorable 27%. Unfavorable 58%.

o Joe Biden. Favorable 36%. Unfavorable 45%.

· And a Marquette Law School poll found last month that 54 percent of “somewhat liberal” and 55 percent of “very liberal” voters did not want Biden to seek reelection.

· Then there is today’s [9-7-23] CNN poll. “Among Democrats, the poll discovered that 67 percent would like to see the party nominate someone other than Biden — which is up from the 54 percent who said the same in March)!

It’s a story we have seen before (amid a re-run ad nauseam) with very few people eager to watch again.

70% of all Americans — including 51% of Democrats — believe Biden should not run for a second term. 60% say Trump should not run.

Both men are seriously bruised. And Americans want no more of the same vitriol and chaos.

Voters are neither stupid nor blinded by photo ops and tweets. They face reality every day at the gas pump, the grocery store, the rent bills, the homeless on their streets, the flash mob/cartel paid muggers shutting down stores and gun violence mayhem writ large.

So Now What Choices Do Voters Have?

A third party. Senator Manchin is leading that charge. Highly unlikely to be anything more than a bargaining chip or threat.

Prove Trump is ineligible under the 14th amendment over allegations that he violated the 14th Amendment due to his actions around the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

However, this requires secretaries of state, state election officials, and members of Congress to “disqualify” Trump from holding any public office. No problem with “blue” states, but a non-starter with GOP strongholds. Add the U.S. Supreme Court and it looks like a dead duck.

Perhaps, Biden drops out in late December. Cites “the good of the country,” or “time for a new generation” to take over. (Follows Pelosi). A real possibility.

“The author of a brand new biography of Joe Biden has said it ‘wouldn’t be a total shock’ if the president cancels his re-election bid by the end of the year,” The Guardian reports.

Franklin Foer, whose book The Last Politician, said “it doesn’t take Bob Woodward to understand that Joe Biden is old. I’m not a gerontologist, and I can’t predict how the next couple years will age Joe Biden.” This from a long time progressive.

Or, Trump makes a deal. Drop the 90-plus criminal indictments and Trump agrees to never hold public office again. Doubtful, but possible. Hard to enforce. Also, Attorneys General (Georgia, New York) unlikely to sign on.

I also wrote that the U.S. had a political “black hole” in- the-making which should motivate us to birth new stars before it is too late.

A cautionary tale. Look beyond Trump and Biden. It matters and can happen.

For example, in the darkest hours, a Martin Luther King, Jr., a Mahatma Gandhi, an Eleanor Roosevelt, or Lech Walesa rose to “new stars” status. Surely, America is home to more such leaders.

However, it may already be too late. The latest poll shows the two combatants neck and neck, but still with no majority.

“If the 2024 presidential election were held today, 45% of voters said they would choose Biden, while 44% opted for Trump,” per a new Harris-Messenger poll conducted by HarrisX. Eleven percent indicated that they are still undecided.

Still, the best idea. Neither Biden nor Trump. And an open and competitive race.

How? That is Part II. Soon to follow.