OB Planners Project Review Com. : Valvoline Station and Dish Wireless — Wed., Sept. 20

by on September 18, 2023 · 0 comments

in Ocean Beach

This is the official agenda of the OB Planning Board’s Project Review Committee for Wednesday, Sept. 20 :

For more information, please go to the OBPB website.

For background on the Dish Wireless, go here

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Older Article: