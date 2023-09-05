McDonald’s in the Midway Closes for Re-Modeling

by on September 5, 2023 · 3 comments

in Ocean Beach

From Peninsula News – Late Aug.

Here’s where that link went to…

{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }

kh September 5, 2023 at 2:58 pm

They’re cleaning up all the blood stains from last week’s homicide.

Reply

Bearded OBcean September 5, 2023 at 3:15 pm

It’s the McDonald’s in Roseville. Not sure why the sign would point someone to PB instead of Midway. Weird.

Reply

sealintheSelkirks September 5, 2023 at 6:10 pm

It’s not like anybody should eat that crap anyway unless obesity and ill-health is the goal for your kids. Didn’t anybody watch ‘Supersize Me’ and learned anything from that flick? I NEVER took my step-kids to junk food places, just restaurants. Even on snowboarding road trips it was always take the time to stop for real food instead.

Our local McDonald’s (15 miles north outside of town) closed about ten years ago. Haven’t missed it a bit and I noticed the air smelled better as you drove into town after the building was torn down. We do have very clean air in these mountains if they aren’t burning.

But the plot was just bought, cleared, and a Dollar General built that’s full of crap food and cheap throwaway China garbage opened just a couple months ago. Not really an improvement I would have to say except it doesn’t smell as bad driving in!

Lucky for us the closest McFatty Clown-Arches is 18 miles south over Loon Lake pass or 35 miles north at the county seat. It helps keep the kids from going in those awful places. I consider that a good thing.

Maybe McDonald’s could build a pocket park for families instead of re-building a place to sell their…’food.’

s/

sealintheSelkirks

Reply

Leave a Comment

Older Article: