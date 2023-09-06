House of Ukraine Festival in Balboa Park

On Sunday, Sept 3, our good friend Byron Morton visited the House of Ukraine at Balboa Park’s International Cottages for the Ukraine Festival. It was “a celebration of culture, with dance, music and food,” he told us in an email with attached photos of the festival.

House of Ukraine has its own small cottage in the heart of Balboa Park furnished and manned by members of their organization. It presents exhibits about their culture, history and traditions. All work is done by unpaid volunteers.

The cottage is open on Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to the website:

An annual three-day “Ukrainian Festival” is sponsored by the House of Ukraine during Labor Day weekend. A welcome to San Diego event is held on the Friday of the long weekend. On Saturday night a Canadian Ukrainian dance company is invited to perform a concert of Ukrainian folk dance.

On Labor Day Sunday the House of Pacific Relations Lawn Program is part of the three-day celebration, with the Canadian Ukrainian dancers performing on the outside stage for visitors to Balboa Park. The Festival concludes with a dinner dance featuring live bands from Canada or Ukraine.

Byron reported: “They had some tasty potato and cheese varenyky with sour cream and fried onions, nalysnyky with sweet cheese, kovbasa, salads, watermelon and drinks.”

The outdoor lawn program featured the Chervona Kalyna Dance Group from Los Angeles, U3Zub, and students Iaroslava Caracosa and Ridna Shkola.

All photos except the headline photo by Byron Morton.