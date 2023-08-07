Ocean Beach Pier Jump Fundraiser — Monday, Aug. 7

The Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego is holding its second Ocean Beach Pier Jump Fundraiser – today, Monday, Aug. 7 from 7:30 AM to 4 PM. There is a $150 minimum donation/ticket purchase for each participant.

The public is invited to join the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego and the San Diego Junior Lifeguards at the OB Pier Jump!

Important Jump Information:

• $150 minimum donation/ticket purchase (each participant)

• Ticket sales will close on Sunday, Aug 6 at 6 p.m. Remaining tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the event on Aug 7.

• T-Shirts will be available for purchase at the event only. Adult and kid sizes are available. $25 long sleeve / $20 short sleeve.

How will it work? Purchase tickets online with the desired am/pm time below. On event day, check-in at purchased ticket time (8 a.m. or Noon) with name, printed ticket, event waiver, and fins for your required safety lecture.

Jumping Requirements: $150 minimum donation (each participant). No Refunds and Non-Transferable. NO FINS NO JUMP. Must be 18 years or older. Must wear swim fins. Must attend safety lecture. Must be a strong ocean swimmer; the ocean swim to the beach after your jump is between 500-1000 yards. Waiver form required at check-in (print and sign beforehand).

AM Jumps: 8 a.m. check-in; 8:30 a.m. safety lecture; 9-11 a.m. jump times

PM Jumps: Noon check-in;12:30 p.m. safety lecture; 1-3 p.m. jump times

Socialize with @PDFSanDiego Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

#FaceYourFear #OBpierjump

Jumps will be live streamed on PDFSD Instagram account.