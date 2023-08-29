It’s Nice Having Sha’Carri Back

by Ernie McCray

Sha’Carri Richardson.

I just love that young woman.

Watching her win the hundred

in a World Track Championship

puts a smile on my face

like the one she planted there

when I first saw her race,

as the liveliness

in her personality

and the speed she displayed

was a sight to see.

And seeing her run

in a time

very few others have run

was something to behold also.

But, for me,

watching her overcome

a few hurdles in life

that seemed

to distract

from what she needed to be doing

to maintain her excellence

on the track,

has been refreshing,

a comeback

displaying character

and grit

and self-respect,

a model for anyone who’s trying to

get past something

and carry on,

as it’s plain to see

that she’s serious as a heart attack

out there on that track.

It’s so nice to have her back.