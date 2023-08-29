It’s Nice Having Sha’Carri Back

by Ernie McCray
Sha’Carri Richardson.
I just love that young woman.
Watching her win the hundred
in a World Track Championship
puts a smile on my face
like the one she planted there
when I first saw her race,
as the liveliness
in her personality
and the speed she displayed
was a sight to see.
And seeing her run
in a time
very few others have run
was something to behold also.
But, for me,
watching her overcome
a few hurdles in life
that seemed
to distract
from what she needed to be doing
to maintain her excellence
on the track,
has been refreshing,
a comeback
displaying character
and grit
and self-respect,
a model for anyone who’s trying to
get past something
and carry on,
as it’s plain to see
that she’s serious as a heart attack
out there on that track.
It’s so nice to have her back.
