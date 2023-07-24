According to out Rag writer, Colleen O’Connor, there’s been a power outage in Shelter Island since 2:30 this morning, Monday.
And as of 8:30, city crews were still working to determine its cause.
by Source on July 24, 2023 · 2 comments
in Ocean Beach
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Elevators out T Rondolet. Electric problems at area near PortugueseHall etc. may not be remedied until. 3:00
Over 120 location affected