Power Outage in Shelter Island

July 24, 2023

According to out Rag writer, Colleen O’Connor, there’s been a power outage in Shelter Island since 2:30 this morning, Monday.

And as of 8:30, city crews were still working to determine its cause.

 

Gravitas July 24, 2023 at 11:58 am

Elevators out T Rondolet. Electric problems at area near PortugueseHall etc. may not be remedied until. 3:00

Gravitas July 24, 2023 at 1:12 pm

Over 120 location affected

