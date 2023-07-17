Finally, Point Loma Is Getting Its Pocket Park

From Peninsula News of PLA
This pocket park — once called Canon Park – has a bit of history and controversy. Here is some background:
- Peninsula Community Planning Board: Cañon Street Pocket Park Controversy Continues – 2015
- Peninsula Community Planners: City Puts the Kibosh on Cañon Pocket Park – 2015
- City Council Votes to Finance Point Loma Pocket Park
- What will the park be called?
- Peninsula Planners: Tiny Cañon Street Pocket Park to Come In Near $3 Million – 3 and Half Times Original Budget – July 2022
- Questions Raised about the Cañon Street Pocket Park: Way Over Budget and Not Even Built Yet – August 2022
